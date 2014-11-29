Watch Zach LaVine Score 28 Points Against Boyhood Idol Kobe Bryant, Lakers

Not a bad time for Zach LaVine to play the game of his life. The Minnesota Timberwolves rookie and UCLA product scored a career-high 28 points in his return to Los Angeles against boyhood idol Kobe Bryant and the Lakers, spurring his team to a 120-119 comeback victory.

LaVine’s high-scoring total going into last night’s game was 13 points. The 19 year-old eclipsed that total in the second quarter alone versus the Lakers, scoring 18 points on an array of jumpers and twisting finishes. He finished the game with 28 points and five assists on 11-of-14 shooting:

LaVine made no bones about wanting to play well against Bryant in front of friends and family after the game.

“It was really cool coming back here and being able to play here. I was even playing against my childhood idol out there,” LaVine said. “I’m really surprised [Bryant] missed that shot. That scared me at the end…” “I always wanted to come back and put a show on,” he said. “I know a lot of UCLA fans were here, and I know a lot of them are mad I came out (for the draft). But I’m a confident person and I like proving people wrong.”

Kobe missed a game-winning three as time expired. LaVine indeed seemed shocked that Bryant failed to be hero:

LaVine’s statistical thresholds put him in some elite and familiar company, too:

Zach LaVine is just the 2nd teenager in NBA history to come off the bench and have at least 25 points/5 assists. Kobe was the other in 1997. — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) November 29, 2014

Teammate Corey Brewer took the Kobe angle and ran with it after the game:

While Zach LaVine talks to the media Corey Brewer yells, "He's the biggest Kobe fan and he beat his a– tonight." — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) November 29, 2014

What a game for the rookie. Here’s hoping LaVine makes good on his rare and obvious talent as his career progresses. Either way, though, he surely won’t forget last night’s performance anytime soon.

