With how three-point shooting is such a valuable asset for NBA players to have, it was kind of surprising that no team had agreed to a deal with Wayne Ellington yet. Ellington is one of the league’s most entertaining gunners, both because he can make it rain from behind the arc and because he boasted one of the greenest lights you’ll ever see with the Heat last season. During the 2017-18 campaign, 7.5 of the 9.1 field goals Ellington attempted per game came from behind the arc, and he connected on threes at a 39.1 percent clip.

Basically, Ellington could help every team in the league, and whatever team ended up earning his signature was going to get quite the asset on the perimeter. That team ended up being, once again, the Heat, as Chris Haynes of ESPN reported that Ellington will head back to Miami on a one-year deal.

Free agent sharpshooter Wayne Ellington and Miami have reached an agreement on a deal, league sources tell ESPN. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 13, 2018

The amount of money Ellington will receive is up in the air, but all the reports about the deal have it essentially the same — he’s slated to make somewhere in the vicinity of $6.2 million. That’s a tremendous value for what Ellington brings to the table.

So weird that nobody has made Wayne Ellington an offer yet. There isn't a team on the planet that couldn't use this guy. pic.twitter.com/dsqQd8oGLh — Duncan Smith (@DuncanSmithNBA) July 11, 2018

Ellington has spent each of the last two years with Miami, and has set a career-high in scoring both years. In 2017-18, Ellington scored 11.2 points per game for the Heat.