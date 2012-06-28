We Reminisce: 25 Years Ago, Seattle Drafted Scottie Pippen

#Video #Chicago Bulls
06.28.12 6 years ago

As our friends at Draft Packs remember, on draft night in 1987, 25 years ago, Scottie Pippen was taken No. 5 overall. Because time has warped our recollections of that night, most probably figure it was Chicago that took him. That was the only NBA team he ever played for up until going to Houston after winning his sixth title in the Windy City. Instead, it was Seattle that took him, and ultimately traded him to the Bulls for… wait for it… Olden Polynice (as well as a second round selections in 1988 or 1989 and the option to exchange first round selections in 1989). The big lumbering center, who’s greatest career achievement was impersonating a police officer, played in over 1,000 career NBA games. But it’s still safe to say this trade helped spark a dynasty.

What would’ve happened had Pippen never been traded to Chicago?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video#Chicago Bulls
TAGSCHICAGO BULLSDimeMagSCOTTIE PIPPENSEATTLE SUPERSONICSvideoWe Reminisce

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP