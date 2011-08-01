We Reminisce: A 2003 First Round Spectacular

After spending the majority of the game learning to play pool in a mostly-empty sports bar – I still can’t play a lick with confidence – the No. 8 seeded Suns looked doomed against the No. 1 seed and eventual champion Spurs; doomed because it wasn’t expected that they had a chance. Instead, it turned into an overtime thriller, the underdog Suns pulling off the upset on a miraculous Stephon Marbury buzzer beater. Of course, Phoenix would lose 4-2 in the series, but the game sticks in my memory as one of the most exciting in my 22-year-old memory bank. It was because, as a Suns fan, there wasn’t any inkling that Phoenix could pull off the upset of a series, let alone a single game. And as an teenager yet to be jaded by the idea that sports are just a game (not to mention the false hope strewn out through the years of following Arizona sports teams), it’s quite possible that one meaningless Game 1 will, in my mind, forever hold its place as the most memorable.
That was when Doris Burke was brunette and when David Robinson was still chugging along, but it’s more than my personal account that makes it possible to unearth dozens of storylines from this one game. Looking back, that meaningless game told us so much more about basketball.
nice!
32.5 points on 50 percent shooting and 8.8 assists?
Derrick Rose numbers? Derrick Rose doesnt get that shit.
Great article btw
im with rainman here what rose is that ??? maybe the 2016 version the man is farrr from 50percent shooting.
marbury used to be the TRUTH !!!!!!!!!!!
Maybe 30+ pts on 40% shooting along with 5 assists is what Rose can do.
Wow, I’m surprised you all didn’t rip me for bringing down Rose to Marbury’s level opposed to opposite of it. Marbury was just sick that year.
kevin..rose has had only one spectacular year..and it was this passing one. so don’t b too surprised. marbury was looked at as cocky when he said he was the best PG in the league (at the time he said it) but no one could really say he was necessarily wrong. except the one’s who were in Kidd’s camp.