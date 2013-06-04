We Reminisce: Game 1 Of The NBA Finals 16 Years Ago When Michael Jordan Hit A Game-Winning Buzzer-Beater

#Michael Jordan #Video #Chicago Bulls
06.04.13 5 years ago

When you’re a young kid, you expect these sort of things. It’s the first game of the NBA Finals, and Michael Jordan is playing against the annoying Utah Jazz. He’s supposed to make the game-winner right, especially after the regular season MVP choked at the free throw line and blew two straight freebies? Well, eventually you grow up and realize it doesn’t always happen like that. We were all just spoiled.

The 1997 NBA Finals was one of the closest six-game series I’ve ever seen. The Jazz could’ve won Game 1, leading all the way into the fourth quarter. They should’ve won Game 5, leading by as many as 16 points in the first half. And they nearly won Game 6. (Interesting fact about that game? Outside of Jordan and Pippen, the rest of the Bulls team made just 10 shots.)

But Game 1 set the tone for the series, with MJ making the game-winner (along with 31 points and eight dimes) at the buzzer and the Jazz (Karl Malone) doing just enough to fall short.

Had Malone made his free throws, would Utah have won this series?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Michael Jordan#Video#Chicago Bulls
TAGSCHICAGO BULLSDimeMagKARL MALONEMichael JordanUTAH JAZZvideoWe Reminisce

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 13 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP