We Reminisce: Kobe’s 2 Weeks Of 50-Point Destruction In 2007

When Deron Williams scored 57 points on Sunday against Charlotte , it did a couple things: reminded us how bad the Bobcats are, and took us back to 2007.

Only five years past, that season can seem like forever ago. What do you remember from it? Is it San Antonio beating Cleveland for the title in a Finals decried as one of the most unwatchable in history?

Trick question. You shouldn’t remember that, and it’s not what Williams’ huge night â€” the 27th performance of at least 57 points, by 14 players, since 1985 â€” spurred the memory of.

No, that season was about two weeks of destruction courtesy of Kobe Bean Bryant. Even given that Bryant had three rings by that time, and thus enormous expectations, it makes the Jeremy Lin fortnight look almost pedestrian. You want March Madness? He delivered.

To summarize the unsummarizable, here’s what Bryant did: From March 16 to March 23, he scored at least 50 in four straight games, including busting the 57-point mark by dropping 65 on Portland and 60 at Memphis six days apart. After each of those outbursts were 50-pointers against Minnesota and New Orleans. Three games after his last 50-pointer against the Hornets, Bryant scored 53 for good measure against Houston on March 30.

Against Portland his fadeaway three iced the win in overtime and got him to 63.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Here’s him going for 60 against the Grizz, where he went 20-of-37 from the field.