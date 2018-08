This montage of Mike D’Antoni 80’s-era Euro highlights is pretty great, as is the ridiculous song that accompanies video. You can see that D’Antoni could fill it up as well as thread the needle.

Hat tip to Lakers Nation for the find.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook