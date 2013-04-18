We Reminisce: Rasheed Wallace Gets Ejected from the Conference Finals Without Saying a Word

#Video
04.18.13 5 years ago 5 Comments

With yesterday’s news that Rasheed Wallace decided to re-retire from the NBA, we took a look at some of our favorite classic ‘Sheed moments.

We didn’t focus on one of favorite moments though – the time when a Portland Trail Blazers ‘Sheed was ejected from the 2000 Western Conference Finals against the Lakers … without saying a word to the ref, Ron Garretson.

Dying at Ronnie’s “I asked him three times to stop staring at me, trying to intimidate me.”

