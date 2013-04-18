We Reminisce: Rasheed Wallace Gets Ejected from the Conference Finals Without Saying a Word

With yesterday’s news that Rasheed Wallace decided to re-retire from the NBA, we took a look at some of our favorite classic ‘Sheed moments.
We didn’t focus on one of favorite moments though – the time when a Portland Trail Blazers ‘Sheed was ejected from the 2000 Western Conference Finals against the Lakers … without saying a word to the ref, Ron Garretson.
Dying at Ronnie’s “I asked him three times to stop staring at me, trying to intimidate me.”
“Intimidation” is subjective. Makes me now wonder if the Lakers were pre-chosen to advance and the refs allowed to make bad calls to ensure it happened.
Is the NBA the new WWF?
No.
large markets and superstars. that’s what Stern wanted and that’s what he got.
Lol, wow. I didn’t know staring at an official warranted a technical. Even though officials stare at players all the time. When are these officials,( NBA and NCAA) going to realize nobody comes to watch them have an ego trip???
this isn’t the only time this happened. several of Sheed’s T’s came from reputation rather than action. But no, there’s no problem with the officials in the NBA.