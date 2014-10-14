Wesley Matthews: “I Think I’m The Best Two-Way Two-Guard In The NBA”

Yesterday we gave you our list of the top 20 shooting guards in the NBA today. Blazers off-guard Wesley Matthews came in at No. 16, but we know Matthews thinks he should be higher after telling The Columbian’s Erik Gunderson he was the “best two-way, two guard in the NBA.”

We’ve already heard this argument for Klay Thompson, when his agent called him the best two-way, two-guard in the NBA. Most of the commenters for our list of the top 20 shooting guards believe defense should have been given more of an emphasis, primarily because they disliked James Harden in the top spot after so many lapses on the defensive end of the court.

Matthews is a tough, hard-nosed defender, who saw a spike in his offensive numbers this past season. He shoots a high percentage from deep and rarely takes bad, hero shots. Here’s what Maatthews told Gunderson:

“I’m never going to be the type that gets gaudy numbers to make an All-Defensive team,” said Matthews before getting to his case. “Do I think I’m All-Defense? Absolutely. I think I’m the best two-way two-guard in the NBA. But I feel like we need to be a good defensive team within the scheme of the game. We’re not out there gambling, trying to reach and get steals. That would put us in a bind if I don’t get it,” Matthews said.

What he’s saying at first is his defense will continued to be overlooked because he doesn’t gamble for steals like other shooting guards. That sort of helter-skelter defending clashes with Portland’s defensive schemes, and if he missed the steal, he’d be leaving them exposed on the back-line.

Another argument in his favor was the way he shut down James Harden for long stretches in the beginning of Portland’s first-round playoff series against Houston last year.

Still, we’re not sure he’s the best two-way, two-guard. Klay is certainly in contention, and Dwyane Wade might be beyond his prime, but he could be rejuvenated in LeBron’s absence. We’d even go so far as to include Nuggets sharpshooter Arron Afflalo who made strides in his scoring ability last season as the No. 1 option in Orlando and remains a strong defender on the perimeter. Then there are those ardent Lakers fans who believe Kobe Bryant is still the best two-way, two-guard in the NBA, and probably the best player in the NBA…ever.

Since our list of the top shooting guards is set and published, it’s hard for us to make a thorough argument in favor of Matthews as the best two-way, two-guard in the Association. But we commend his confidence, regardless. If you want to be the best at your position on both ends of the court, belief in yourself is a good place to start — just ask fellow two-guard, James Harden.

Also, Matthews sounded in on the whole, who has the best backcourt in the NBA war of words that erupted this past offseason.

As we know, Wesley is joined in the backcourt by all-star Damian Lillard.

“I think we’re up there. I don’t see why not. I definitely think we deserve to be in the talks of it. We probably won’t be, it’s cool.”

Is Wesley Matthews the best two-way, two-guard in the NBA?

