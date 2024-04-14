After the East took center stage in the 1 p.m. ET slate, it was the West’s turn to finish out the 2023-24 NBA regular season in the 3:30 p.m. ET window. Much like the East, there were very few competitive games as the teams at the bottom of the standings were in “1-2-3 Cancun” mode, and even the few battles where teams had seeding to play for, only one side really showed up.

As a result, it became clear by the time the fourth quarter rolled around where each team would end up, and there are some fascinating playoff matchups as a result. The Thunder jumped out to a hysterical 104-49 lead over the Mavs an cruised to a 135-86 win to cement their place atop the West as the 1-seed, thanks to the Timberwolves struggling to get going against the Phoenix Suns. With Denver cruising in Memphis, that sets up a very interesting 3-6 matchup between Phoenix and Minnesota, where the Suns have had the Wolves number of late.

The Nuggets will be the 2-seed in their title defense, and will get the winner of Lakers-Pelicans, as L.A. throttled New Orleans in the final game of the regular season to secure the 8-seed, drop the Pelicans to the 7-seed, and set-up a Play-In game on Tuesday back in New Orleans. The 9-10 Play-In Game will see the Kings host the Warriors for the chance to extend their season, as last year’s first round series becomes a win-or-go-home Play-In game.

Here are the first round Playoff series matchups and Play-In matchups in the West:

NBA Playoffs First Round

1. Oklahoma City Thunder vs. 8. Pelicans/Lakers/Kings/Warriors

2. Denver Nuggets vs. 7. Pelicans/Lakers

3. Minnesota Timberwolves vs. 6. Phoenix Suns

4. Los Angeles Clippers vs. 5. Dallas Mavericks

Play-In Tournament (Tuesday, April 16)

7. New Orleans Pelicans vs. 8. Los Angeles Lakers

9. Sacramento Kings vs. 10. Golden State Warriors