What Jason Terry’s Injury Means For The Mavericks

There’s no hotter team in the NBA than the Dallas Mavericks. Currently sitting five games behind the Lakers for the top seed in the Western Conference, the Mavs are 20 games over .500 and have won nine in a row. But all that could soon change, as their spark plug Jason Terry is slated to undergo surgery today to repair a fractured orbital bone. What’s his timetable for return? The reports range anywhere from a week to two months. Safe to say this is not good news for Mavs fans.

“He’s got a couple things going on in his facial area,” coach Rick Carlisle said. “I can’t get specific about it because they got to check it out when they get in there. In the meantime, it’s definitely a tough loss for us. But it’s a deep position, and we’re going to have to fill it by committee and have guys step up.”

So who makes up this committee? Losing the team’s second leading scorer at 17.0 a game, they’re going to have to have guys step up and score. The obvious guy is going to be Jose Juan Barea. We’ve seen Barea go off on scoring sprees before, so now the time to put on a show. Also, between Rodrigue Beaubois (shaky rookie), DeShawn Stevenson (worst shooter on the team) and Matt Carroll (who they’ll have to dust off), they’re going to need to have these guys be ready to play. Also, even though he hasn’t logged a minute yet, it’s a good thing the Mavs signed Von Wafer. I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s in the rotation tonight against the Kings.

Assuming Terry returns sooner rather than later, they should be fine. They have enough veterans on the roster to take care of business, and with the NBA Finals on their mind, they can rally around this injury to persevere.

What do you think? Without Terry, how far can the Mavs go?

