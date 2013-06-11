What Makes Ray McCallum Jr. Unique As A NBA Draft Prospect Starts With His Dad

If you look at the Rivals.com or ESPN Top 100 prospects each year, there is a list of schools next to each one that they are considering. Most are considering high-major schools in power conferences like the Pac-12 and SEC.was no different. Three of his final four schools coming out of high school were Arizona, UCLA and Florida.

His fourth was Detroit-Mercy, a school whose basketball history is primarily defined by the fact that Dick Vitale coached there in the 1970s. Not exactly a hotbed for elite college prospects, but there was one thing drawing Ray Jr. to Detroit-Mercy. His dad, Ray McCallum Sr., was the head coach there. While many may think it was an easy decision for Ray to play for his father, he called it one of the hardest decisions of his life.

“It was definitely extremely hard,” McCallum Jr. says. “It was close to not going to Detroit. Coming out of high school, Florida, UCLA and Arizona, those are three teams that have a chance to win a national championship and are in the NCAA Tournament every year. I waited until one of the last days to decide, going back and forth, met with all the schools, all the coaches, and my family and at the end of the day, I went where my heart told me to go and that was to stay home with my dad.”

While the process was hard for Ray Jr., it was equally as tough on his dad. Think about it like this, McCallum Sr. had taken the job in 2008 and went 7-23 in his first season, before going 20-14 in his second year. The program, despite having an NBA player in Willie Green during the early 2000s, had not made the NCAA Tournament since 1998-99 season. Now McCallum Sr. had a chance to land an elite recruit that could change the program, an opportunity he was unlikely to have again anytime soon, but that recruit was also his son and as a father he only wanted what was best for him.

So putting his role as a father first, McCallum Sr. did what any dad would do, he helped his son sort through the recruiting process. He went on campus visits and sat through in-home visits with his son, and listened to other coaches pitch their schools. They wanted his son and they wanted him badly. While he may not change a program like UCLA or Arizona, he certainly helps them, and he had to listen to other schools chase after what had the potential to be his star player. Ray Jr. recognizes it wasn’t the most comfortable situation for his father.

“It was definitely a little awkward at first,” he says. “‘Cause he’s my dad, and Billy Donovan, Sean Miller and Ben Howland are coming into my home sitting at my kitchen counter with my mom, dad and I pitching me on the same things that my dad wants to tell me. But really he was my dad the whole time, he backed off and treated it like a parent. He was trying to put me in the best situation possible and if that meant going somewhere else, he was prepared to do that.”

The fact that his father was not overbearing throughout the process, helped Ray Jr. realize that what he really wanted to do was play for his dad. Had he been aggressive and relentless in recruiting his own son, it probably would have turned Ray Jr. off, not to mention aggravate his mother, who Ray Jr. says will occasionally serve as an intermediary in their relationship.

Keep reading to hear about McCallum Jr’s NBA chances…