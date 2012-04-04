What Shaquille O’Neal Was Doing During The Final Four

04.04.12 6 years ago
If you followed along during March Madness, you probably saw parts of Dove Men+Care’s “Journey For Comfort” campaign. Earlier this season, they filmed multiple commercials featuring Steve Nash, Shaquille O’Neal and Tom Izzo speaking on their personal journey towards being comfortable in their own skin. But O’Neal went beyond that to bring his campaign to New Orleans last weekend for the Final Four.

Along with Bobby Hurley, Shaq came through for the Dove Men+Care Legends Game on Saturday to spend time with other legendary college hoop notables. During the halftime of that game, he signed a basketball that’ll be auctioned after the tournament to benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Southeast Louisiana.

Hit page 2 to check out some more photos from the weekend…

TAGS2012 NCAA TournamentCOLLEGEDove Men+CareMarch MadnessShaquille O'Neal

