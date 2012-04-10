What Should Lamar Odom Do Next? Metta World Peace Has Some Ideas

Lamar Odom was the NBA’s best sixth man a year ago for the Lakers playing alongside friend Ron Artest. With Odom deactivated by Dallas on Monday for the rest of the season, his former teammate now known as Metta World Peace went off on a legendary tangent after Monday’s game in New Orleans about how Odom could fill his time.

As ESPNLA’s Dave McMenamin reported, Odom has until June to do nearly whatever he wants. If the Mavericks don’t buy him out on June 29 for $2.4 million, they’ll be on the hook for the full $8.2 million he’s owed next season. So while the Mavs get creative about finding a suitor for Odom â€” whom I seriously doubt is as washed up as he looked in Dallas; he just had an outsized view about his role as a Laker and couldn’t get over being traded â€” World Peace knows his friend has options.

Like being a ball boy.

After his time last season filming Khloe and Lamar for E!, World Peace has to throw out a reality show, right? Uh, try just about everything but. His takes were all jokes because of their friendship, but it sounded a little like a the ad-lib outtakes you’d see on a movie’s DVD extras.

“Maybe he can come back and be a ball boy and then next year, come play,” World Peace said. “That’s what he should do. He’d be the first ball boy in the NBA that can play. Come back; get the towels and next year, play. Why not? He should be a scout. Lamar should be a scout.”

“Lamar should just like for one month, just be a boy scout and wear the outfit,” said World Peace, taking the joke a step further. “Just have fun. You’re getting paid.”

“What’s the biggest mountain in the world?” World Peace blurted out. “(Odom) should hike it. He should go hike it. Do something that’s never been done.”

Someone then pointed out to World Peace that Dirk Nowitzki had hiked around in the Alps to go soul-searching after losing to eight-seed Golden State in 2007.

“The big one,” World Peace said. “I’m talking about the big one. Dirk, he ain’t hiking that big mountain. He ain’t going on the big one. I’m going on the big one.”

Whatever Odom does, I know what I wouldn’t suggest World Peace try: guidance counselor.

