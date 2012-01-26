What’s In The Bag: Derek Fisher Edition

Two years ago, we came up with a great idea. As you know, Dime is a basketball lifestyle publication, so we are all about giving you guys an all-access pass into the lives of NBA players. Whether it’s showing you their cars, homes, tattoos or gear, we want to know. Today, adidas Basketball follows up their own “What’s In The Bag?” features with Derrick Rose, Dwight Howard and Josh Smith, this time starring Derek Fisher. You might be surprised…

