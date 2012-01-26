What’s In The Bag: Derek Fisher Edition

Two years ago, we came up with a great idea. As you know, Dime is a basketball lifestyle publication, so we are all about giving you guys an all-access pass into the lives of NBA players. Whether it’s showing you their cars, homes, tattoos or gear, we want to know. Today, adidas Basketball follows up their own “What’s In The Bag?” features with Derrick Rose, Dwight Howard and Josh Smith, this time starring Derek Fisher. You might be surprised…
What do you think?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
I think it’s bullshit. Why would he carry a ball around? Adidas should just do their promotion, but they should try harder to foul everybody.
OK, I was about to get on D-Fish for having his own book just HAPPEN to be in his bag, but he had a good excuse if he’s editing it for paperback.
Where’s the medical tape for his ankles?
None of this things are Fish’s.
Awful idea – that “what’s in the bag thing”…
This is one hell of way to disguise a promo, I guess I’ll give you props instead of saying thanks for wasting my time, this time. I’ll be running our for that book and my new adidas gear right now!
This is one hell of way to disguise a promo, I guess I’ll give you props instead of saying thanks for wasting my time, this time. I’ll be running out for that book and my new adidas gear right now!