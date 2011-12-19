Where Are They Now: Voshon Lenard

It’s been a minute since we’ve done a Where Are They Now? feature on the site, and this one kind of just fell into our laps. After 11 years in the NBA, playing for the likes Miami, Denver, Toronto and Portland, Voshon Lenard was definitely one of my favorite players to watch. But now instead of draining threes, it appears the Three-Point Shootout champion from the 2004 NBA All-Star Weekend is working with Captain Morgan.
Lenard, who currently lives with his family in Miami, hosted a house party in Miami to kick off the summer with Captain Morgan Long Island Iced Tea. While there’s no word on whether or not this was something bigger than a one-time deal, it shows that Lenard’s name still has meaning in the basketball world. Larry Johnson and Darryl Dawkins hosted similar parties as well.
With absolutely no plans of an NBA comeback, the 38-year-old who retired in 2006 can still play. In addition to balling in yesterday’s exhibition game in Macao, the former Minnesota guard was one of several alumni who appeared at the Gophers’ All-Star Friday Night event in October, participating in the three-point contest and alumni scrimmage.
What former NBA players do you miss the most?
Source: Lost Lettermen
“LENARD!”
Oh man, when you said he was working with Captain Morgan I was afraid it’d be another one of those “former NBA player loses millions, lives out the rest of his life as an alcoholic bum” stories.
I miss baron davis! oh wait..
no, for real: need for sheed!
didn’t he blow out his achillies twice or something? I remember he was in Denvers season opener and went down in a crumple. Last I ever heard about him
He looks like he ate the old Voshon Lenard. WTF.
I don’t think I’ve ever seen Lenard drive once to the basket.
Yeah I thought he got hurt and Denver basically waived him and no one else wanted him because he was so badly out of shape. I guess thats his way of referring to “retirement” I still remember Lenard being their 3 pt specialist with Andre Miller running the point then. That was when people thought Carmelo could actually take that team somewhere.