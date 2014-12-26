Which Was More Entertaining: Iguodala’s Soaring Jam or Missed Jam?

Andre Iguodala had an up and down second quarter at Staples Center last night. He only ended up with five points in 20 minutes of action as the Clippers defense helped give them a 100-86 win, but two of Iggy’s points came off a beautiful dunk in the second quarter. Too bad he might have ruined it later in the same quarter…

First, Iggy pump-fakes the corner three and lifts off to dunk it past a late-arriving Glen Davis — who does set his feet outside the restricted area, which is impressive for a man his size:

But later that same quarter, he botched a point-blank dunk.

Which was more entertaining?

