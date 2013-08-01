Who Is The Best Scorer In The NBA?

Who do you think is the best scorer in the NBA right now? Answer this question in the comments below and you could find yourself featured in the next issue of Dime Magazine…
Any ballplayer who grew up in the ’80s and ’90s wanted to be a great scorer. That first 30-point game (if you were lucky… and good) was like a rite of passage. You’d made it. You had game. You could roll to school with a little swagger in your step, could talk smack in summer weekend AAU tournaments, could ask for more clearouts during playground pickup games. People respected you. They feared you. You’d rock the elbow band on the left, well… just below the left elbow, and maybe even wore No. 23.
If you’re from my generation, it was all about Michael Jordan. And if it was all about MJ, it was all about scoring 30 a night. Later, that filtered into Kobe and Iverson and Stackhouse and VC and McGrady and all the rest of ’em.
Nowadays, the game done changed. You had a stretch power forward — all 6-8 of him — lead the NBA in scoring last season (Carmelo Anthony). You had two top five scorers, both perimeter players, shoot at least 51 percent from the floor (LeBron James and Kevin Durant). You had a 34-year-old guard in his 17th NBA season dropping over 27 points a game (Kobe Bryant). And you had just one true center in the league’s top 10 in scoring average (Brook Lopez).
The game definitely done changed, and with a trio of covers for Dime 73 (you can see them all here), we helped celebrate the next generation of NBA scorers. There’s KD, a 6-9 beanstalk who can shoot from anywhere. There’s James Harden, a free throw magnet who is literally revolutionizing how players get to the rim. There’s also Kyrie Irving, a new dribbling god who is so good with the rock no one cares whether he ever delivers an assist.
Statistical analysis, hard data, basketball blogs devoted solely to numbers, it’s a different world we’re living in, and it certainly affects our perceptions. Just ask Allen Iverson, who’s seen his legacy as one of the NBA’s best scorers repeatedly torn out apart by new-age nerd thinkers. Yet despite that, the talent is so deep it’s impossible to proclaim someone as the game’s greatest scorer.
Is is Kobe? He’s certainly the most talented one-on-one player and shotmaker. Is it Carmelo? He probably scores the easiest. Is it LeBron? He is literally unstoppable going to the rim and has finally improved his jump shot. Is it Harden? First year as a star and he’s already probably the best two-guard in the league. Is it Durant? He might break the all-time record one day. Is it Irving? His ballhandling and shooting ability improves every day. Or is it another name, someone like Lopez or Westbrook or D-Wade when he’s healthy?
We can argue all day, and you know what? That’s a good thing.
Who do you think is the best scorer in the NBA right now? Answer this question in the comments below and you could find yourself featured in the next issue of Dime Magazine…
Kevin Durant.
The best pure scorer in the NBA is Melo he can do it all. Back to the basket, jumper, slashing and he can finish around the rim.
Agreed. When Melo is on the floor the baskets at both ends get lit up.
Melo definitely. dude has so many weapons he can kill you in a number a ways. Lebrin barrels to the rim or shoots long threes or jumpers. no real variety. KD is a shooter who can gun from anywhere yet can be defended in the post by a more physical player.
Whilst I agree with what you’re saying, the question isn’t ‘who is the most offensively rounded player’ it’s who is the best scorer.
KD is.
Stephen Curry. 54 points at MSG – enough said.
MELO 62 Points at MSG- Enough Said!
Carmelo Anthony
#7
Kevin Durant is. I can’t believe we’re even having this discussion. There is no discussion, Kevin Durant is easily the best pure scorer in the league.
I’m a former Sonics fan, so no homerism here, it’s not even a debatable question IMO.
Kobe’s still the king. Outside, mid-range and he’ll post up any guard in the league as his team’s best post player. His footwork is still the best in the league at 34 years old. Tough shot taker. Tough shot maker.
LeBron James.He can drive,can shoot,can post-up.He had only 1-2 points
less in average but he was in a better team,had better percentage and
more assists,while he had a second great scorer in his team.If this man
decides to score no-one can stop him,on the other hand he can stop KD
and Melo
It Is Melo No Doubt, Melo Can Do Anything Kobe Or Durant Or Lebron Can Do, He Can Handle The Rock He Can Post Up, He Has Arguably The Quickest First Step, He Can Fade-Away Left Shoulder Or Right Shoulder Or Just Straight Up Bully The Defender And On Top Of That He Is 6″8 And 229 Pounds, This Dude Is The Only Person I Have Seen That Causes Fear In The Opponents Eye. #PullUp
Kevin durant hands down will always be the best scorer in the league melo didnt deserve it last year as any clutch and domination durant did and durant truly deserves MVP his game has really gotten tremendously better over the years he does it all and gives it his all every time he steps on the court
Carmelo Anthony is the purest and more versatile scorer in the NBA, he can score in almost any way. Post up, drive, pull up, catch and shoot from anywhere within 3 feet of the 3 point line. He is a bully down low and too quick for most big men. Unguardable in single coverage. Feel like Durant was exposed in this year’s post season without Westbrook, Lebron is a much more complete player, but if we are talking scoring its all about #7
Kobeï¼ï¼
