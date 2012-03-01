Who Made New York City’s Jeremy Lin Mural?

Jeremy Lin has become a New York icon in just a few short weeks. ANIMALNewYork – a site dedicated to underground culture – has taken Linsanity to new heights by commissioning TATS Cru to paint a Jeremy Lin mural on 2nd Street at Avenue A in New York City.

The company produced this work of art because:

“…the media has made Jeremy Lin out to be larger than life: a titan, a hero, a simple point guard tasked with carrying the Knicks franchiseâ€“and quite possibly the NBA and NYC as well. In honor of this newfound responsibilityâ€“and crushing pressure…(we commissioned this mural)”

ANIMALNewYork created a dope time lapse video of the mural being painted:

For more pictures check out ANIMALNewYork’s site.

