Who Should Take The Last Shot? LeBron vs. Wade vs. Dirk

Still, let’s not forget what LeBron did this season, starting summer for two championship-caliber teams in Boston and Chicago while his teammate Dwyane Wade might be the best one-on-one player in the league. All three have characteristics that make them perfect candidates for this argument. All three have game-winners under their belts.
So with one possession for the game, who would you want taking the shot? LeBron or D-Wade or Dirk? We argue. You decide.
*** *** ***
LeBron James
Who could you possibly want taking the last shot in a game instead of LeBron James? LeBron haters all over the globe argue that he isn’t clutch. Yet, they have little to no proof to support their argument. As a LeBron fan, my biggest pet peeve is hearing someone say, “LeBron isn’t a clutch player.” If you ask me, it’s pure blasphemy. Whenever someone says LeBron isn’t clutch, they usually give poor examples of regular season misses that have very little meaning. But somehow, they catch amnesia, and forget all about the takeover in Detroit and the shot in Orlando (both were in the Eastern Conference Finals).
Typical Kobe fans are subject to this ignorance. They always want to credit Kobe by saying, “He had the most game-winners last season.” That’s great and everything, but frankly, Kobe & the Lakers put themselves in position where the game-winner is needed way too often. In Cleveland, LeBron kind of got used to riding the pine in the fourth quarter. Just because he never really had opportunities to hit game-winners during the regular season doesn’t mean he isn’t clutch.
In the regular season, a win is a win and a loss is a loss, regardless of the point differential. It’s not the end of the world if you lose a regular season game because it’s only one game. Every time LeBron misses a game-winner during the regular season, everyone wants to criticize him for not being clutch. Yet in the playoffs, when the stakes are raised and every game is important, LeBron has never let his team down at the end of a game. In fact, he’s always risen to the occasion. This past season for the Heat, LeBron was put in several game-winning situations and came up short most of those times. Being on a new team, he wasn’t able to sit those fourth quarters like he used to. Miami played a lot of close games, and LeBron was called upon for the game-winner in most of those opportunities (which was somewhat new to him). However once playoff time came, a new monster was unleashed.
What makes LeBron so great is that when he has the ball at the end of games, you have no idea what he’s going to do. His defender is usually a step back of arms length, just to make sure that if he chooses to go off the dribble, they can attempt to keep up. This leaves him with the opportunity to pull up for an open jumper any time he pleases. When LeBron has the ball with the clock ticking to the buzzer, the uncertainty of his defender makes him more of a dangerous option than any other player in the league.
Now that that’s understood, it’s clear to see that it’s easier for LeBron James to get one basket than it is for any other player in the league. He always has the option of either going to the basket for a layup against a smaller defender, or getting the bigger/slower defender off-balance and pulling up for the J. With all that said, I’ve yet to mention that his combination of size, speed and pure basketball talent are unique to any player that’s ever touched the hardwood. If you ask me who I want taking the last shot, it’s a no-brainer.
-JAIMIE CANTERBURY
this is such a adumb question. if anyone has ever played team basketball, one knows to give it to the clear cut star OR the guy who is shooting well OR dominating his matchup (ala shaq in the post). if lebron is bricking all his shots and wade is working on a 36 point game, then we shouldn’t have a preconceived notion of who should get the ball. heck bibby can be in a situation where he hit 6 3’s and caan play decoy. keyword DECOY cuz the defense thinks HE might shoot well. the point here is to just give it to the guy who you have the most confidence in. not just LEBRON or WADE like it’s a definitive thing.
In game 2 wade should’ve gotten it no doubt.. He had the hot hand. Instead bron bricks it on a contested 3. SMH. Glory hog
Great piece!
Dirk had 7 points in the last minute. Two assists leading up to that in the last 5 minutes or so. I go with Dirk because he can score, or make the pass. That being said, I don’t even want to see Wade or Lebron get the ball at the end if they drive. Wade can flat out finish in the paint, and Lebron is a monster. But I am fine with them taking jumpers at the end of a game. After all of that, Beiber says it correctly, you go with the guy who has the hot hand. Last night Miami just choked.
If its a J needed Dirk all day.Going to the rack Bron or Wade.
I have to im sorry
“In Cleveland, LeBron kind of got used to riding the pine in the fourth quarter. Just because he never really had opportunities to hit game-winners during the regular season doesn’t mean he isn’t clutch. ”
Thats the dumbest shit ive ever heard lmao so for 7 WHOLE YEARS Lebron’s Cavs were the at the top and blew everyone out??
Ive watched dude miss big FT’s and big shots.. and u wanna know why he isnt considered so clutch??? because ALL OF HIS his clutch moments are listed in 2 sentences above.. LOL 2 SENTENCES..
Call it Laker fan ignorance i guess LMAO Lebron aint been clutch since 3 weeks ago GTFOOOOHHHHHHHHH
And since the OKC series????
There isnt a player more clutch that Dirk suiting up to play bball on TV at the moment..
Dude is passing but hes PUTTING his team ON HIS BACK for crazy, crucial stretches.. His control of the game and what needs to be done and his ability to DO IT is on some Jedi level shit..
its whats separating him right now..
some players try to control the game, but when it gets gritty they cant because they’ve controlled something COMPLETELY different for 3 quarters
some players try do what needs to be done.. hitting a 3 to come back drawing a double and finding the right guy but once again CANT because its the big leagues and you cant just say your going to hit 3 or get a easy bucket for someone
and MOST players just cant do any of that shit lmao
Dirk is delivering on some Michael Jordan type shit and if he was a 6’7 brotha he would be getting WAY MORE props..
Since the game ends in a flourish I want the guy who has the best percentages all-round with the rock. This playoffs, that’s Dirk. Plus, 7 feet with a shot that leaves his hands at the top of his reach, is hard to guard even for Manute Bol.
Hey Dime, all-time, who do you want with the rock to win the game? MJ is the easy answer. Horry? Bird? Who?
So sick of dimes articles that throw in a generic laker fan/ kobe diss while kissing brons azz and austin piping in at EVERY OPPORTUNITY. Kobe aint what he used to be, but dont disrespect what hes done. The fact that “experts” have to come up with different statistics or arguments to “prove” why kobe isnt this or that just shows u how good he was throughout his career. And second lakeshows comment about bron and his fts. Bron is a beast, no denying it. You shouldnt have to bring down kobe or his fans to get that across, its only all over dime and espn.
@ TP
Thats why i attacked the article honestly lmao
Its how the media works though.. they gotta tear somethin down to put something in its place..
Instead of HAVING SOME FUCKING RESPECT..
And for the record since i get to
Kobe Bryant, CLUTCH and Lebron James will never be mentioned in the same breath.. EVER
OK i cant say ever lmao
Whoa, you’re saying there’s no evidence tha Bron isn’t clutch after blowing a 15 point 4th qt lead and the ball is in his hand at the end .. REALLY, no evidence ???
Need to come up with a better arguement if you want to be taken seriously as a writer.
1) Wade.
He can pull-up both sides, or zigzag his way to the hoop. OR, he can drop a 3 from time to time (like that one time vs Chicago before the “Big 3 era”)
2) Dirk
Dirk needs more than 10 seconds to get his pet shot in where he dribbles with his back to the basket from ANYWHERE on the court, turn, fake/face-up, shoot his jumper. just ask Jeff Foster.
3) LBJ
Cut LBJ’s path to the rim and he’s bound to settle for a 3-ball.