Who Should Take The Last Shot? LeBron vs. Wade vs. Dirk

Great timing. This postseason has been something of a reincarnation for and last night he did his best to rip up the biggest stereotypes the basketball world has used again him in his career: shrinking in big moments and not being tough. Dallas’ comeback wasn’t possible without Dirk’s lefty layup on a torn tendon with three seconds left.

Still, let’s not forget what LeBron did this season, starting summer for two championship-caliber teams in Boston and Chicago while his teammate Dwyane Wade might be the best one-on-one player in the league. All three have characteristics that make them perfect candidates for this argument. All three have game-winners under their belts.

So with one possession for the game, who would you want taking the shot? LeBron or D-Wade or Dirk? We argue. You decide.

*** *** ***

LeBron James

Who could you possibly want taking the last shot in a game instead of LeBron James? LeBron haters all over the globe argue that he isn’t clutch. Yet, they have little to no proof to support their argument. As a LeBron fan, my biggest pet peeve is hearing someone say, “LeBron isn’t a clutch player.” If you ask me, it’s pure blasphemy. Whenever someone says LeBron isn’t clutch, they usually give poor examples of regular season misses that have very little meaning. But somehow, they catch amnesia, and forget all about the takeover in Detroit and the shot in Orlando (both were in the Eastern Conference Finals).

Typical Kobe fans are subject to this ignorance. They always want to credit Kobe by saying, “He had the most game-winners last season.” That’s great and everything, but frankly, Kobe & the Lakers put themselves in position where the game-winner is needed way too often. In Cleveland, LeBron kind of got used to riding the pine in the fourth quarter. Just because he never really had opportunities to hit game-winners during the regular season doesn’t mean he isn’t clutch.

In the regular season, a win is a win and a loss is a loss, regardless of the point differential. It’s not the end of the world if you lose a regular season game because it’s only one game. Every time LeBron misses a game-winner during the regular season, everyone wants to criticize him for not being clutch. Yet in the playoffs, when the stakes are raised and every game is important, LeBron has never let his team down at the end of a game. In fact, he’s always risen to the occasion. This past season for the Heat, LeBron was put in several game-winning situations and came up short most of those times. Being on a new team, he wasn’t able to sit those fourth quarters like he used to. Miami played a lot of close games, and LeBron was called upon for the game-winner in most of those opportunities (which was somewhat new to him). However once playoff time came, a new monster was unleashed.

What makes LeBron so great is that when he has the ball at the end of games, you have no idea what he’s going to do. His defender is usually a step back of arms length, just to make sure that if he chooses to go off the dribble, they can attempt to keep up. This leaves him with the opportunity to pull up for an open jumper any time he pleases. When LeBron has the ball with the clock ticking to the buzzer, the uncertainty of his defender makes him more of a dangerous option than any other player in the league.

Now that that’s understood, it’s clear to see that it’s easier for LeBron James to get one basket than it is for any other player in the league. He always has the option of either going to the basket for a layup against a smaller defender, or getting the bigger/slower defender off-balance and pulling up for the J. With all that said, I’ve yet to mention that his combination of size, speed and pure basketball talent are unique to any player that’s ever touched the hardwood. If you ask me who I want taking the last shot, it’s a no-brainer.

-JAIMIE CANTERBURY