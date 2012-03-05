Who Was Better Yesterday: Rajon Rondo Or Deron Williams?

#New York Knicks #Boston Celtics
03.05.12 6 years ago 20 Comments
For a Sunday with only eight games, the NBA really brought the heat. But perhaps no two players stood out more than Rajon Rondo and Deron Williams. Both were solely responsible for wins, and both accounted for well over 50 points. Rondo put together a box score that read like something out of a video games: 18 points, 17 rebounds and 20 assists. Williams had 57 points of his own, a career and franchise high.

It would be easy to vote for Rondo; He did it against the Knicks and Linsanity, on the national stage, in a game with major playoff implications. Williams dropped his buckets in a game that probably 115 people saw on television and even less live, for two teams that combined might still get a game from Kentucky.

One guy put up a triple-double only rivaled by Wilt and the Big O, despite shooting just 7-for-20 and missing a couple of EASY layups in the first half. The other point guard took 29 shots and had five turnovers, but couldn’t miss – either from the field or the line. Which game do you think was more impressive?

TOPICS#New York Knicks#Boston Celtics
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSCHARLOTTE BOBCATSDERON WILLIAMSDimeMagNEW YORK KNICKSRAJON RONDOUTAH JAZZ

