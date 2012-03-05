Who Was Better Yesterday: Rajon Rondo Or Deron Williams?

For a Sunday with only eight games, the NBA really brought the heat. But perhaps no two players stood out more than Rajon Rondo and Deron Williams. Both were solely responsible for wins, and both accounted for well over 50 points. Rondo put together a box score that read like something out of a video games: 18 points, 17 rebounds and 20 assists. Williams had 57 points of his own, a career and franchise high.
It would be easy to vote for Rondo; He did it against the Knicks and Linsanity, on the national stage, in a game with major playoff implications. Williams dropped his buckets in a game that probably 115 people saw on television and even less live, for two teams that combined might still get a game from Kentucky.
One guy put up a triple-double only rivaled by Wilt and the Big O, despite shooting just 7-for-20 and missing a couple of EASY layups in the first half. The other point guard took 29 shots and had five turnovers, but couldn’t miss – either from the field or the line. Which game do you think was more impressive?
How was Rondo solely responsible for the Celtics winning the game? Doesn’t Garnett get credit, doesn’t Pierce get credit, doesn’t Ray Allen get credit with 4 steals and no turnovers?
Deron Williams had to score 57 points for his team to beat the Bobcats by 3. The 4 win Bobcats.
I think they both played extremely well. I’ll give the nod to Rondo because he did it in what felt like a big game against good competition.
Really??? That needed 2 pages? Cut the crap, Dime. We don’t need multi-page articles that don’t need to be multiple pages. It’s a joke. STOP IT.
Rondo
The NYC/BOS game was more important, He stepped up in all areas!
Celts Fan takes this one
Pages really do suck
More ad hits if we have to go to a second page. I’d rather have two columns of ads on a single page than have to scroll two pages…
Rondo missed two gimmie lay-ups early and 1 late. He had a couple other misses in the paint that would have been easy for Russ or Rose.
And let’s be honest, if Deron had people to pass to that could actually score he’d have 20 assists too.
Rondo easy. A lot of players can score 57.
RONDO!
“A lot of players can score 57”
LMAO are you serious?? Please name the LOTS of players who can score 57 pts. Please
I do agree Rondo had a better night.
But that late 3 by Pierce in regulation is what forced OT so that they could get a win. Rondo blew an easy layup late in the 4th that would have cost them the game if Pierce didnt hit that 3. The Knicks actually had that game won but Pierce hit a very difficult shot.
Deron Williams went 20 for 20 in free throws and scored 40 in the 2nd half. Crazy.
Hopefully the Mavs get one of these PG’s before the trade deadline. I’ll be happy either way lol
I think what he means is it’s not that farfetched for players, good scoring players, to go out and have nights where they don’t miss and notch high totals, such as the 57 in discussion. What IS difficult is being able to score decently, while rebounding like an animal and being a part of other guys’ scoring efforts, hence the 20 assists. I see what he means.
Rondo’s numbers were off the charts but he didn’t shoot well from the floor or the line. DWill completely took over the game, even if it was against the bobcats. 21 of 21 from the line is impressive. Its hard to rack up assists when ur dishing the ball the Kris Humphries, Masrshon Brooks and Sheldon Williams.
For argument’s sake, I’ll take Rondo’s game. 50+pt games aren’t common but they happen more often than 18-20-17.
In the same token being perfect form the line after 21 shots is nothing to sneeze at. Can’t go wrong either way. I choose Rondo because it looked like he was everywhere.
There was a dude I played with back in the day who was like that. You never knew where he was defensively, but at the same time he was everywhere. We called him “Voodoo”, and that’s a nickname which fits Rondo. Too bad real nickname don’t stand a chance anymore. “Kia” is more likely to stick to Rondo.
Anyone else think that pass back to Ray Allen on the break was stupid? Why pass back to a guy when you are in front and can get an easy layup?
both played great and both gave what their respective teams needed to win. rondo just gets the edge for rarity’s sake.
somebody ask linsanity if you really wanna know…
dude’s got the most reliable opinion on that one – a first hand experience on rondo’s triple-dub as well as about 38 from deron himself a couple of weeks ago… lol
Deron Williams is the BEST point guard in the NBA.
I’ve been saying that here for a few good years now. and I dont shy away from anyone who wants to disagree or challenge me.
However, as much of a Deron Williams fan I am, even I know Rajon Rondo had the better game.
shit….in 20yrs, Rondo’s game will still be talked about. Deron Williams scoring 57?…not so much.
I gotta go with Rondo. 18 points and 20 assists is nice, but the 17 boards is nuts. 57 can be explained by just feeling it or hot shooting. While it’s still crazy, that triple double line is bananas.