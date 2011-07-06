Who Would You Want: Tyson Chandler, Nene Or Marc Gasol?

All three are available to anyone interested. Gasol is just a restricted free agent (Memphis can match any offer made), while Chandler and Nene are unrestricted. There are already rumors that teams (Toronto, Sacramento) will be stepping up to the plate soon with massive offers. But if you had the choice, who would you pay? Chandler and his athleticism and shot-blocking? Gasol and his youth, brute strength and touch? Or Nene and his toughness and talent?
We argue. You decide.
*** *** ***
Tyson Chandler
Tyson Chandler is the honey badger of the NBA. If you don’t know what that means, watch the video. If you don’t want to watch the video, just know that honey badgers have been given the title of most fearless creature in the animal kingdom. In short, they’re not the king of the savannah, but that doesn’t matter. They eat cobras, fight lions and are generally just nasty. Honey badgers don’t give an “ef.”
And that’s why Chandler is the best free agent center prospect if we ever figure out this whole “flock route” thing. He’s now been the center on a national team and NBA squad, all because he’s about winning, using all six of his fouls if need be and generally causing uncertainty when opposing players bring the ball into the paint.
While Nene and Marc Gasol are better options offensively as far as big men go, it’s Chandler who has the characteristics of a winning centerpiece (no pun intended) for a title squad. In a Ron Artest sort of way, Chandler is not one to be judged by numbers. Here’s where the honey badger parallels come into play.
Chandler won’t complain about minutes or touches, and he knows that his role and success of it depends solely on how he plays on the defensive end. He’ll take the stings of losing minutes to Ian Mahinmi if the reward is a title, just as a honey badger will take the stings of bees if it means he’ll taste the sweetness of their honey. So if you’re going to build an NBA team that has the right pieces for a championship, Tyson’s your man.
Though I say he’s not a numbers guy, the stats still make a case for Chandler. Both Gasol and Nene had their highest scoring seasons in their careers at 14.6 points per game (Gasol in ’09-10 and Nene in ’08-09), but would you take that four-to-six-point gain on the offensive end when you know that Chandler could save you that and more on defense? And even though he’s been in the league for a while, he’s a month younger than Nene and rebounded at a better pace than both of the other guys – in less minutes nonetheless.
Chandler will get the job done no matter the obstacles, just as a honey badger will confront a fierce jungle cat after attempting to steal its antelope meal from a tree. Sure, sometimes it won’t work out, but it’s not for lack of trying. For a team, that edge could be the difference between a solid season and an NBA Championship.
-KEVIN ZIMMERMAN
gasol, chandler, nene. in that order.
if you say nene’s strongest suit is defense, then turn around and say his knock is silly defensive fouls, AND he’s injury prone, you’re not saying much about him. I like him and all but reading his piece made it easier to put him at the bottom.
I like Gasol because I don’t think he’s tapped all his potential yet. With Chandler and Nene, you know what you’re getting, at least when they can stay on the floor, which is a huge risk.
Gasol should stay where he is, while I think Chandler and Nene will both be overpaid and get offers from elsewhere.
Channandler Bing.
Chandler cuz he KNOWS his role the best…I believe Nene thinks he better than what he is …n Gasol onlys works beside a 4 that can flat out drop buckets ..n there aint that many Zach Randolphs floatin around
DeAndre Jordan
@JAY
Love the reference, but if you wanted to go full tilt nerdy with it, it would be “Channandler Bong” ;)
if they all had their same skill they have now but they were theoretically all 24…i’d take gasol. he can play without the ball but would get you 15 points off pure dirty work. rugged, can bang and will block a good amount of shots. nene is in his prime now but will soon be fading. if it was between nene and t.c it would be a choice of offense over defense altho nene has some defense qualities but they pale in comparison to tyson. all in all, marc gasol seems to embody both nene and t.c qualities so i reiterate that my choice would be marc gasol. then and now.
@Quedas
Actually, it’s Miss Chanandler Bong.
Nene by a long shot.
Chandler’s health issues are going to be an issue. Gasol’s inability to ever get into shape is concerning.
He barely gets used in denver’s offense and still scores a lot. He has the tools to be a solid defensive presence and would be with a coach who cares about that kind of thing.
Gasol
nene and im not even a Denver fan hes better offense player and ppl look for defense while nene average 1 block and 1 steal while some centers cant even get almost 2 blocks and nene’s a above average defender..