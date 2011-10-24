Who’s Better: DeMar DeRozan Or James Harden?

Two of those newcomers are James Harden and DeMar DeRozan, a couple of swingmen who have the talent and skills to make the jump to star status. Will they do it? It’s hard to say. One is on a team looking to win a title. The other plays for a squad that just wants a little respect.
But who do you think is better: DeMar DeRozan or James Harden? We argue. You decide.
DEMAR DEROZAN
What does James Harden have on DeMar DeRozan? He has Oklahoma City. DeRozan has Toronto. Harden has Kevin Durant. DeRozan has… Andrea Bargnani. We love Harden’s beard. We love how he became the anti-Westbrook in last year’s playoffs. Basically, we love everything about Harden: he’s the X-factor, he’s a funny-looking dude, and at this point, he shoulders no real pressure in whether OKC wins or loses. DeRozan has none of that for better or worse. But it’s not exactly his fault.
We’ve all been so quick to claim Harden as a future All-Star that we forget for the 54 games last season before the All-Star break, Harden barely averaged double digits. He shot 41 percent.
Oh, so you’re saying give Harden a starting spot and he’d flourish? Perhaps. But the stats say in five games last year as a starter, the Beard shot 38 percent, and averaged 11 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists. Those aren’t exactly “next Paul Pierce” numbers.
DeRozan wallowed in the depths of basketball purgatory last season, the Raptors one of the most irrelevant teams in the league. If you take a quick look at his stats, they show a solid offensive player (17.2 points, 47 percent shooting) who still needs work on his jumper (just nine threes in two seasons even though he shoots it just as well as Harden out to 23 feet) and his ballhandling (1.8 dimes a game last year). But peel back the coating and you’ll notice in April, he averaged 23, five and 2.3 assists a night. DeRozan’s scoring numbers jumped every month of the season â€“ his scoring shooting up four points a night in the second half of the season. Even as the Raptors shuffled in mediocrity, DeRozan was busy laying a foundation to make the move from good young player to rising star. Too bad none of us saw it.
I wouldn’t count DeRozan as a natural talent. He has smooth athleticism and fits the physical build that you want from a two guard. But he’s never made it easy on himself. This dates all the way back to high school when DeRozan was unknown nationally for the first half of his high school career. He eventually developed into one of his class’ best players but even at USC, he averaged just 9.8 points through his first nine college games. Where’d he go from there? To end his only year in college, he scored at least 16 in his final seven games. That run included a 25-point masterpiece, which netted DeRozan the Pac-10 Tournament MOP and USC it’s first Pac-10 title. Who did they beat that night? Arizona State and Harden, who scored only 10 against DeRozan.
At this point, I won’t sit here and try to say DeRozan is a better creator, or that he’s a better defender. But I do know that he consistently improves. Each week. Every month. He’s a better player now than when I saw him at SoCal. He’ll be better next season. At 25, he’ll still be improving. Has Harden really improved all that much since college? He was doing the same things then that he’s doing now. His numbers will grow as he’s given more time, but DeRozan is still in line to make another jump. I can see him making an All-Star team down the line. As long as he’s only the third-best perimeter player in OKC, Harden has virtually no chance.
The fact is that DeRozan has always been overlooked (even 2K12 dissed him). Put DeRozan on a young and exciting team like Oklahoma City and I’m sure he would be talked about more often. But any way you look at it as an individual player, he’s done at least as much so far in his career as Harden. Harden has the hype. DeRozan has the potential. I’ll take the latter.
-SEAN SWEENEY
As of RIGHT NOW I would say Harden is better. He put up a few really big games in the playoffs last year and has an overall better game to me. But like the article said, Demar gets better almost by the minute. He took HUGE strides last season and the same could not be said for Harden. When it is all said and done I think Derozen will have the better career, and ultimately be the better player in his prime.
Fantasy-wise I’d choose Demar Derozan, bc he and Bargnani have to do everything over there. But I like Harden’s game a lot better. More fun to watch. ( mostly cus I haven’t seen a Raptors game recently)
Gotta agree with deeds. Harden is a better player right now. But, if DD develops a consistent jumper (and, that’s a big IF), he’s gonna be pretty damn good.
Many people would say Harden because he plays on the more exciting team and barely know much about Derozen outside of youtube highlights. I know a lot about both players and I can say confidently that Demar Derozen seperates himself as the better player simply off consistency. Harden is far too inconsistent when it comes to scoring and game approach, slthough it has served to his advantage at times. Harden plays with such speed, energy and swag. I know, swag, why’s that important? I think Harden’s swag, or more formally speaking, his attitude, that he plays with fuels his game and his energy. It gets him going. When he hit two shots in a rwo, you watch his face and he is getting hype. I see the same things in JR Smith. When Harden get his swag up, he can begin to go on roles. But here’s the problem. When he misses early on, he tends to shoot himself out the game. He doesn’t score on a consistent clip. One game he explodes for 20 and the next 7. This is a product of being a bench player and playing behind 2 people who needs their shots. Derozen doesn’t seem to suffer from this problem. If Derozen DOESN’T score in double figures it’s looked at as NOT normal. If Harden scores 9 points, it’s not necessarily surprising. To get back to Derozen, the only thing I would consider inconsistent in Derozen’s game is his rebounding. He possesses superior athleticism and has plentiful games with at least 7, 8, or 9 boards, only reaching 10 once but he possesses the tools to be an exceptional rebounder. However, he narrowly missed 4rpg. Harden has an inconsistency in assists. He can handle point guard duties. He has good play making skills. OKC has the option of switching Westbrook to the 2 allowing Harden to make plays. He does this when his scoring is out of whack. It’s a good gameplan, when Harden is struggling to score. The bottom line is Derozen wins out. I want my two guard to be athletic, but most of all consistent. Bring me the consistency and I can feel confident in my gameplan. If I’m worried abut what you’ll bring to the game, I won’t feel confident in giving you minutes which when I think about that, it could be the reason he is the 6th man.
o yea, and i think dime agrees with me….why else would they make derozen the main cover pic!!!! ha
I think Harden is better than DD right now. BUT DD is constantly improving. PS. his jumper is reliable, he can’t shoot the 3 (has no long-range in him) but he doesn’t take a lot of 3s. Plays to his advantages. Also, I am glad to see the raps attack the rim. was so tired of them just chucking up 3s all the time. Lastly, @ baloogawhales,I am a raps fan, live in toronto too. Bargs needs to be traded. He just chucks up shots, Dirk’s hand is better than him. Bargnani is the worst big man @ d and rebounding.
Listen, coming from Toronto and watching more Raptors games than all ya’ll combined Harden would be an absolute beast if he suited up beside the riff raff here. DeMar is a highlight guy, and we love him for it. Does he step it up when needed though, no. He’s consistently bullied and shy’s away when they need him to man up. Don’t get me wrong, the kid can ball. But put him on a better team and his numbers go WAY down. Beside Bayless, Ed Davis and the rest of the Young Onez DeMar is going to get people excited… but they aren’t going to win games. Harden plays in his system. Toronto would love to swap these two. Lord knows we need someone step up when the time comes.
@Beibs I threw DeRozan’s photo on the first pg. for pretty much what you said: almost everyone automatically assumes Harden is better. You should see the Twitter response. It’s probably 80% Harden, with some people saying it’s not a question.
But look at this:
Player A- 27 mpg, 12 pts, 3 reb, 2 ast, 43% shooting, 22 years old
Player B- 35 mpg, 17 pts, 4 reb, 2 ast, 47% shooting, 22 years old
Different situations obviously, but it’s amazing what attention/winning can do for you. I love Harden’s game, but DeRozan is on his way too.
@ Sean, thank you. You hit it on the head when you said “it’s amazing what attention/winning can do for you”
as a whole, the casual fan doesn’t really focus on toronto. it’s just easier for them to say harden because he plays on the more exciting team. the thunder are hot right now..so i’m not too shocked people’s impulse was to anoint harden.
Actually i’ll pick demar any day. . . you guys need to realize that demar until 28th of december only averaged 7 points per game. . . But during those newyear games and everything after just went up for him. . . Whcih means for him to average 17 by the end of the season he would have to put in numbers in which are consistently in the mid 20’s and he has done so. . . He’s better then harden I think, not to mention the floor for James Harden is much more open then it is for Demar. People play off harden because they got Russel and KD, hence their game plans around those two not james tho I still think James harden is a good players but demars better
Demar will eventually be better than Harden….his mid range J is pretty good and he’s developing further range…he attacks the rim, his handle is getting tighter and he’s starting to step up in close games..DeRozan is gonna be like VC with heart…..Raps mgmt just needs to surround him and the rest of the Young Onez core with some good veteran talent and you’ll the Raps playing in bigger, more meaningful games
*see
north nailed it.
Mayo vs. Harden. Makes more sense.
HARDEN PLAYS ON A TEAM WHERE HIS IS PROBABLY THE 3RD OR FOURTH GUY COACHES WORRY ABOUT. DEROZEN HAS HIS NAME ON THE OPPOSING COACHES BOARD FROM JUMP. BARGNANI AND HIM MAYBE A TOSS UP. BUT HARDEN GETS HIS BUCKETS IN A SNEAKY WAY ESPECIALLY COMING OFF THE BENCH. DEROZEN IS THE BETTER PLAYER. IF YOU GUYS ARE HAPPY WITH A PLAYER IN HARDEN, THEN GET COMFORTABLE WITH NIGHTS WHERE HE SCORES 5. CUZ IT’S HIS M.O. VERY INCONSISTENT SCORER. I CAN’T DEAL WITH THAT.
TIM DUNCAN ONCE SAID, WHAT SEPARATES GOOD PLAYERS FROM BETTER PLAYERS IS CONSISTENCY AND TIMMY HAS FOLLOWED THAT MODEL. DEROZEN WILL GET ME AT LEAST 15 A NIGHT. GIVE ME HIM OVER HARDEN WHO IS JUST A BALL OF ENERGY. WHAT HAPPENS WHEN HE RUNS OUT OF ENERGY? I’LL TAKE THE NATURALLY ATHLETIC DEROZEN WHO WILL BE A MODEL OF CONSISTENCY. NORTH DEF NAILED IT ON THE HEAD…SIKE!!
I’m gonna have to go with DeMar on this one. Once he develops and builds confidence in his three-point shot, look out league!
I say right now Harden is a better player but Derozan is expected to make more mistakes because he is on Toronto’s team and there will be more growing pains. He is not the number 1 option but he will be once that shot develops. Lets face it, Demar is built more to be a number one guy than Bargnani and Harden. Harden on the other hand is playing in a system where the main attraction is Westbrook and Durant and he doesnt have to do as much. he can be a solida number two who averages 15 to 19 pts a game with a handfull of assist, steals and rebounds and he is a better all around player but Demar is the future man on any team…if he matures