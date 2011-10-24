Who’s Better: DeMar DeRozan Or James Harden?

Has there ever been a point like this in NBA history? So many young players. So many good young players. Back in the day, unless you played three or four years in college and dominated, you were catching bench splinters for your first few runs in the NBA. Now kids come in ready – physically and mentally – to play at 19, 20 years old. By 22 or 23, the best are already aiming at the All-Star Game. Basketball is a young man’s game. But never before have we seen so many ready to overcome the customary rookie hazing to impact games.

Two of those newcomers are James Harden and DeMar DeRozan, a couple of swingmen who have the talent and skills to make the jump to star status. Will they do it? It’s hard to say. One is on a team looking to win a title. The other plays for a squad that just wants a little respect.

But who do you think is better: DeMar DeRozan or James Harden? We argue. You decide.

***

DEMAR DEROZAN

What does James Harden have on DeMar DeRozan? He has Oklahoma City. DeRozan has Toronto. Harden has Kevin Durant. DeRozan has… Andrea Bargnani. We love Harden’s beard. We love how he became the anti-Westbrook in last year’s playoffs. Basically, we love everything about Harden: he’s the X-factor, he’s a funny-looking dude, and at this point, he shoulders no real pressure in whether OKC wins or loses. DeRozan has none of that for better or worse. But it’s not exactly his fault.

We’ve all been so quick to claim Harden as a future All-Star that we forget for the 54 games last season before the All-Star break, Harden barely averaged double digits. He shot 41 percent.

Oh, so you’re saying give Harden a starting spot and he’d flourish? Perhaps. But the stats say in five games last year as a starter, the Beard shot 38 percent, and averaged 11 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists. Those aren’t exactly “next Paul Pierce” numbers.

DeRozan wallowed in the depths of basketball purgatory last season, the Raptors one of the most irrelevant teams in the league. If you take a quick look at his stats, they show a solid offensive player (17.2 points, 47 percent shooting) who still needs work on his jumper (just nine threes in two seasons even though he shoots it just as well as Harden out to 23 feet) and his ballhandling (1.8 dimes a game last year). But peel back the coating and you’ll notice in April, he averaged 23, five and 2.3 assists a night. DeRozan’s scoring numbers jumped every month of the season â€“ his scoring shooting up four points a night in the second half of the season. Even as the Raptors shuffled in mediocrity, DeRozan was busy laying a foundation to make the move from good young player to rising star. Too bad none of us saw it.

I wouldn’t count DeRozan as a natural talent. He has smooth athleticism and fits the physical build that you want from a two guard. But he’s never made it easy on himself. This dates all the way back to high school when DeRozan was unknown nationally for the first half of his high school career. He eventually developed into one of his class’ best players but even at USC, he averaged just 9.8 points through his first nine college games. Where’d he go from there? To end his only year in college, he scored at least 16 in his final seven games. That run included a 25-point masterpiece, which netted DeRozan the Pac-10 Tournament MOP and USC it’s first Pac-10 title. Who did they beat that night? Arizona State and Harden, who scored only 10 against DeRozan.

At this point, I won’t sit here and try to say DeRozan is a better creator, or that he’s a better defender. But I do know that he consistently improves. Each week. Every month. He’s a better player now than when I saw him at SoCal. He’ll be better next season. At 25, he’ll still be improving. Has Harden really improved all that much since college? He was doing the same things then that he’s doing now. His numbers will grow as he’s given more time, but DeRozan is still in line to make another jump. I can see him making an All-Star team down the line. As long as he’s only the third-best perimeter player in OKC, Harden has virtually no chance.

The fact is that DeRozan has always been overlooked (even 2K12 dissed him). Put DeRozan on a young and exciting team like Oklahoma City and I’m sure he would be talked about more often. But any way you look at it as an individual player, he’s done at least as much so far in his career as Harden. Harden has the hype. DeRozan has the potential. I’ll take the latter.

-SEAN SWEENEY