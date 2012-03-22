Who’s Better: Greg Monroe Or DeMarcus Cousins?

One was the seventh pick. The other, the fifth. The 2010 NBA Draft might someday be remembered for the debate that became a joke almost immediately –or? – but the real arguments should’ve went down between picks three and seven. It was in those five spots thatandwere chosen. With Favors becoming quite friendly with the pine amidst a Utah frontcourt more crowded than a Niketown on a Jordan release date, and Udoh morphing into the perfect role-playing big man, DMC and Monroe have exploded.

The popular train of thought is Cousins is a future franchise centerpiece. Monroe, probably because physically he’s not as dominating, must feel like De La Soul to DMC’s A Tribe Called Quest. But look at the numbers: 16.6 and 10.7 for Cousins… 16.5 and 10 for Monroe. Then there’s the headcase factor. Let’s just put it this way: One cat already “supposedly” helped get a coach fired. The other dude barely seems to speak.

So who is the better player? Greg Monroe or DeMarcus Cousins? We argue. You decide.

*** *** ***

GREG MONROE

March 18 stands as Greg Monroe’s defining game of 2012. It was a low-scoring Pistons/Clippers affair, concealed on the schedule by LeBron James, Dwight Howard and Kevin Durant on national TV, as well as the NCAA Tournament.

The game would only populate that night’s above-the-fold NBA headlines thanks to Chris Paul‘s overtime heroics, and any extra real estate on the nightly highlight shows were owed to some uncharacteristically graceful plays by Blake Griffin and some characteristically forceful dunks by DeAndre Jordan.

Buried in those articles and edited out of those videos was Monroe, Detroit’s second-year center, who despite the loss just happened to be the best player on the court.

Monroe put up 25 points (6-11 FG, 11-13 FT) and 13 rebounds. He outplayed the higher-profile Griffin and the higher-paid Jordan. He showed why, had the NBA adopted Major League Baseball’s rule of representing each team in the All-Star Game, he would’ve made his All-Star debut this year. And the Pistons lost. Again. It was the story of Monroe’s season: Individually impressive, mostly unsuccessful in the win-loss column, understandably hidden from public view.

The deck is stacked against Monroe in a “Who’s Better?” matchup with DeMarcus Cousins. On first glance, their stats are even â€“ Monroe averages 16.5 points and 10.0 rebounds, Cousins averages 16.6 points and 10.7 boards. And their teams are equally bad â€“ Detroit is 16-30, Sacramento is 17-29.

But, for better or worse, Cousins is more of a known commodity. Cousins is the one who made headlines at Kentucky’s thoroughbred factory of lottery picks, and continues attracting attention as a pro. Monroe was understatedly solid in college, running point-center in Georgetown’s comparatively slow Princeton-style offense, and he is similarly starring under the radar as a pro.

Cousins is the one who makes highlights. Just two nights ago he cracked SportsCenter‘s “Top 10” when he took off from the dotted line and dunked on the entire Grizzlies organization. A few days before that, Cousins dribbled between Atlanta point guard Jeff Teague‘s legs, went coast-to-coast and finished with a finger roll. Channeling Amar’e and Shaq in the same pay period is no rarity for him.

Monroe isn’t that type of player. His best work belongs in the instructional video section rather than the entertainment section; lessons in high-post footwork and big-man passing that don’t really work with a T.I. soundtrack.

Playmaking is Monroe’s best asset; he is not only a willing passer but an effective one. His 2.5 assists per game look weak compared to Steve Nash‘s numbers, but Monroe ranks second among NBA centers, trailing only Marc Gasol and his 3.1 dimes a night. Cousins averages 1.4 assists while playing for the league’s 12th-best offensive team, flanked by scorers like Tyreke Evans, Marcus Thornton and John Salmons. Monroe’s team ranks 28th in scoring.

Monroe is shooting 51.5 percent from the field, seventh among centers. Cousins is shooting 43.9 percent. And according to NBA.com, Monroe ranks in the league’s top 50 in 30 statistical categories. Cousins cracks the top 50 in 15 categories.

Those are just numbers, though, and numbers can be deceiving.

The greater efficiency in scoring, the superior creativity in passing, the wider range of his all-around game all mean less to me than the simple eye test. I’ve seen Monroe and Cousins play a lot, in-person and on TV, since they were in high school. And putting aside my Hoyas bias as much as I can, Monroe is my pick. He’s not a center who wants to play guard â€“ he’s a center who possesses guard skills, who knows when and when not to use them.

If Cousins is the broke kid’s Amar’e, Monroe is the broke kid’s Duncan. And I know who I want in that matchup.

-AUSTIN BURTON