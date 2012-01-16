Who’s Better: John Wall or Ricky Rubio?

Despite the love fest going on with Rubio, and everyone’s displeasure with how often Wall tries to turn his games into lockout celebrity showcases, they are both still two of the brightest young stars in the game with vastly contrasting styles. The question is though, which player is better.
John Wall or Ricky Rubio. Who would you rather have today, down the line, over the next 10 years? We argue. You decide.
***
JOHN WALL
The arrival of Ricky Rubio in the NBA has caught the attention of basketball fans all across the nation. However, despite Rubio’s reputation as a basketball prodigy, the comparisons have gone way too far. Don’t get me wrong, Rubio has the potential to have a great career in the NBA, but I think it’s safe to say that we’re jumping the gun a little with the Pistol Pete comparisons.
Sure he’s shown flashes of brilliance, but his NBA career is only 10 games deep. We can only judge him based upon what he’s done so far, which has been decent, but definitely not worth the praise he’s been receiving. The fact that people are so ready to call him the next Steve Nash or the second coming of Pistol Pete is completely ridiculous. I mean, yeah he’s made a few nice passes, but I don’t see him winning back-to-back MVPs or averaging 31 points a game in a season.
John Wall already has a season under his belt. In his rookie year he met the unofficial standard for a future All-Star point guard, posting 16.4 points & 8.3 assists per game, a season normally worthy of Rookie of the Year honors. The argument debating who is better right now is unjust. Wall is clearly more experienced, and more far along. He was the best player on his team as soon as he set foot in D.C. Rubio is still climbing up the ladder in Minnesota. Comparing the two based upon what they’ve done so far is almost impossible. However what is fair to compare between the two players is potential.
Ricky Rubio’s skills as a passer are unique. If there is one aspect of the game where he can leave his mark, it’s passing the basketball. Although he’s only played 12 games so far, I think it’s safe to say his abilities as a passer are unlimited. It’s also clear that his potential as a scorer isn’t as promising. Rubio’s game can only be effective with the right pieces around him. Since he’s not a legitimate scoring threat, it would make it difficult for him to succeed in a system like Washington’s. Since John Wall can get his own if need be, it opens things up for him as a distributor. Ricky Rubio will have a hard time doing that. Until he turns into an established scorer, he can never fully lead a team the way Wall does.
John Wall’s ceiling is unlimited. There’s no telling how good he could become. He’s very underrated as a distributor because he hasn’t been surrounded by the perfect pieces like Rubio has in Minnesota. Rubio’s numbers have been a reflection of the team around him. He’s playing with athletic finishers on the wings & established shooters on the perimeter, including Kevin Love who is any point guard’s dream teammate. John Wall is on more of a do-it-yourself kind of team, which speaks volumes about what he could do in a proper system.
Also, Wall hasn’t come close to reaching his full potential as a scorer. Once he gets range on his jumper he’ll have the complete scoring package. His ability to get to the rim and finish is already amongst the best in the league. Once he complements those skills with a consistent outside shot, nobody will be able to stay in front of him. If Wall becomes an outside threat he could turn into the best scoring point guard in the league. Just look at what Derrick Rose was able to do after a summer of jump shot training.
-JAIMIE CANTERBURY
LMAO @ comparing two players still in diapers. I’ll play along though.
Rubio plays with his mind. Wall looks like he’s just trying to out-quick everyone. Easy pick for me. Rubio.
Kyrie Irving is probably better than both of them…
I’d go with Rubio. Firstly because he doesn’t dance during the intros like he is the Swagger Champion of the World, and secondly because I’d always take basketball IQ over athleticism. The word ‘magneticism’ is the definition I’ve been looking for everytime I see Rubio playing. Thanks Ken.
Ok …. so, the part about John Wall kinda made me laugh. I’m not a Rubio fan boy or hating on John or but
-> “Until he turns into an established scorer, he can never fully lead a team the way Wall does.”
1W and 11L’s, thats not leading a team imo …..
But the point brought up bout the supporting cast of Rubio was just hilarious.
-> “He’s very underrated as a distributor because he hasn’t been surrounded by the perfect pieces like Rubio has in Minnesota.”
Uhhmmm … I belive Dime makes fun of Minnesotas roster in like every 3rd article.
Sure, it might be better than Washingtons squad but perfect ??
Get real …
@ Brad
Nobody can tell you that you’re wrong, or right, cuz we are just predicting things, and that doesn’t qualify as an exact science, but I don’t think, and remember that this is just a feeling, not a fact, that Rubio is better than Kyrie and Wall. He is a true point guard, a Jason Kidd, and even if he’ll never be the best player on his team ‘per se’, he’ll always be the guy that makes everything happen, just like J-Kidd.
Hey Dime Batman keeps a chunk of kryptonite in his belt at all times and has been known to use it…
For sake of this argument, I would take Rubio over Wall. The statement that Wall is much further along than Rubio is crazy. Case in point, Rubio has more experience playing against top competition in real games that matter…like Euroleague and the Olympics, World Games, etc. Kid has been playing with men since he was barely a teenager. Wall has played 1 season with men and a bunch of summer league. Look how all that summer league is hurting his game now. He has regressed big time in his second season. Rubio is actually a better scorer than he gets credit for. His shooting percentages are pretty solid. Also,he is a pretty good defender. Minny has bad record, but they are making noise and in right direction. Wall’s Wizards are in complete disarray and he is coming up short every night. Wall wins this if the competition was who has more left handed dunks.
With that said…I would take Kyrie over both just like @Brad said. Kyrie is polished on every facet of his game. Has no real weakness to his game. Can handle, shoot, gets in the lane, gets to the line, can pass, etc. People say he isn’t a true pg. Why because Cavs need him to score? How can you rack up 8-9 assists a game when your team’s 2nd best player is 52 year old Antwan Jamison and there isn’t a close 3rd. If he had more weapons he would be averaging more assists. He is a top 3 pg in the league in 2-3 years. Look at his rookie stats compared to Rose’s as a rookie. Almost identical #’s 17 n 5, but Kyrie is shooting 47% from floor, 40% from 3 and 89% from the line. KEEP IN MIND ROSE PLAYED 10 MINUTES MORE A GAME THAN KYRIE IS NOW AS A ROOKIE. Kyrie would be averaging 20-8 with 10 more minutes a game. Maybe his %’s take a little hit, but still won’t fall lower than his. Not saying he is or will be better than Rose, just simply pointing out how impressive this kid…especially when considering the limited college games he has played and virtually no training camp.
Only pg’s I take over him right now is…Rose, Westbrook (debatable for me), Rondo (debatable because lack of scoring threat but leadership and defense win out), CP3, DWill. In 2 years it might only be Rose and maybe Westbrook or CP3.
Its crazy cause i was just reading the FB comments on this same article and 80% of them are saying John Wall without question. You can tell who really watches basketball and who just hears the hype in most of their posts
Of the 2, i would go with Rubio. Yes Wall undoubtably has the advantage with his physical attributes, but as the article say, there is a magnetism about Rubio. I actually WANT to watch the wolves play.
Everything seems to just flow with him. I think it may be due to his experience in Europe, from 15 playing day in day out with adults and in hostile environments prepares you.
With regards to Kyrie, I am still undecided, but JM makes some valid points, we cannot expect his assists to be high purely because he is Options 1,2 and 3.
All I can say is we have got a lot to look forward too in the next few years from the PG position, and please someone teach John Wall a jumpshot
i dont think either one is a franchise player ..but i feel like i can win a title with Wall bein my second best player before Rubio
Please, stop comparing any WHITE skillfull young guard to Nash, Stockton or Pistol Pete.
It’s the 21st century, folks. Race is not a game’s aspect.
White players are always compared to white players, black players are always compared to black players. That’s BS to me. Sorry.
And about the question, I think Rubio is already a better player than Wall: a better playmaker,a floor general, high baskeball IQ, always in control and ready to make the right decision.
Wall is nice, but sometimes he reminds me of Westbrook’s worst moments.
If it were just about being a better point guard, it’s Rubio, hands down.
But what the hell, gonna go with Ricky as being the better player as well. Definitely agree with those who said Wall just relies too much on his athleticism.
From having doubts playing at this level to being compared to John Wall right now. That in itself is a huge step for Rubio.
As of right now I gotta take Rubio (and anyone who has read my past posts on the subject knows I kncoked his game) because he leads his team better with his play and IQ and will mature as his team grows and plays together over the years like OKC did. He can control the game without scoring a la kidd, nash, cp3, rondo and stockton while John Wall would have to control the game in every aspect while looking like he’s doing too much a la Rose, Westbrook, GP, Stevie Franchise, Lowry(and I love his game cuz he balling outta control and his team would be nowhere w/o him). John Wall needs to learn to better control himself and the game. He has unlimited potential but he has taken a step back. His game definitely looks as it hasn’t expanded at all which is a sticking point in comparison to Rose because his has grown EVERY year, but that is def coaching and him not fully(if at all) embracing a leadership role. Until john wall truly starts understanding the game and growing, I can’t see him winning before rubio. And if you are looking at the team around them they are close to being equal in talent except for kevin love (blatche is a headcase, love is a worker). I see washington being a running team but they need to drop dead weight (blatche, lewis and young) because they are only gonna go for theirs and not try to win as team
Lowry and LMA for ASG 2012!
Cosign Leandro
Rubio’s already a better NBA point guard than John Wall is. Rubio just recently had his first start and dropped some solid numbers, but if you watched the game, his numbers don’t tell the whole story. Rubio already dictates the flow of the game. He controls the offense. John Wall doesn’t. He doesn’t make anybody better… at least so far in his career, IMO.
I get to see John Wall play a lot.
The biggest problem to me is something to which Smack writers have alluded – Wall, in his second year, seems to be exasperated already. I know he’s young, but to already be disillusioned with his team (on court) is a little sad.
That having been said, John Wall is superior as a scorer? Is that because he scores 2 points more per game? At 35% shooting?! Lol please! Young man has YET TO HIT A 3 and shoots worse from the line.
This is to say nothing of his lower assist totals DESPITE having talented scorers on his team! Jamie, what are you talking about?! He has Andray Blatche and Nick Young on his team, both of whom have but one ability, and that’s to put the ball in the hoop. Then there’s Javale McGee, who in theory should be getting Wall 2-3 assists from alley-oops alone.
Wall also turns the ball over MORE.
Rubio shoots better, he steals the ball more often, he passes better, he turns the ball over less, all while playing less.
I like Wall and think he has a bright future. But even RIGHT NOW, Rubio is playing better.
Wall will destroy i repeat destroy Rubio if they play one on one however basketball is a team sport. I must go with Rubio. By the way, if Rubio play with the Wizard he will make them better because he dont really care about scoring.He actually run play. Wall doesnt run play he tries to beat his opponent and dish you the ball if he cant score. The wizard team is a mess anyway. They are young full of talent however dont play defense and dont play together. If Wall was in Rondo place, im sure the big 3 would have talk to him and make it become a better player but in Washigton naw.
As we’re talking about point guards, thought I’d share the Nash vs Kidd game
[www.youtube.com]
I’d take Rubio.
You are 100% accurate, but damn. You gave any Wall-siders no room. Lol. THAT’S how you win an argument. All John Wall supporters are stuck in “but ah, but umm” mode after reading that.
^ @ dagwaller
Still have to go with wall, Wall is having a down year but his rookie year was better than rubios’s thus far and especially in the beginning of the season. wall has struggled this season but I think he will start to pick up his game in about a week or two after he stops feeling sorry for himself right now. The rubio hype is ridiculous, he is easily becoming the most overrated player in the game almost like people tried to do with wall last year comparing him to the elite Pg’s and already putting him in that class. rubio is a good passer but teams have to adjust defensively and then we can truly decipher but in ten games, I’m not that impressed because he hasn’t been as good as people trying to make it.
i think john wall answered this question today.
i’d go with jw
i just finsihed reading thru the comments…a lot of you will look back at this page and realize , say 5 years from now, that wall should have been the call on this one. rubio is handling the ball better though (passing, less turnovers,)… but as for overall player-wise, wall is the superior player… and will show it by the end of both these guys career.
i also find it funny, that i get the feeling most of the people commenting here were the same ones who were weary on rubio to begin with, and believed wall was the second coming to rose. it’s been a month, and we already leaving wall’s party adn heading to rubio’s party? i like all of wall’s tools, but i like rubio’s dishing. passing wise, rubio will make his teammates better…wall will be the better player but rubio will always have the edge when it comes to offensive flow.
why? because he scored a lot? His team still lost, his team is lost and he can’t do anything about it. When Rubio steps on the court his teammates seem to get a gain a few inches on their. They definitely play harder with him. And he really controls the game, the defense doesn’t know what to expect and that opens the game a lot for his teammates.
So I would take Rubio now, but I would like Wall to succeed also. He seams to be a good young man ho is affected by his teammates indifference to losing. They only whant to get theirs.
Rubio for 2 reasons:
1) What everyone here has said, when you watch Rubio and you watch Wall, it is obvious Rubio makes him team click better than Wall does.
2) Dime hyped Wall so much in the offseason that I will hate on him until at least 2015.
Rubio was bashed for a long time before he came over. Wall was called the next great thing. Rubio controls the flow and his teammates and crowd go nuts for him. John Wall has a better dance.
Rubio is a better player to lead a team.
Better passer and shooter. I don’t want to judge the defense because getting steals is not the only thing that matters, it’s much more complicated than that.
Rubio didn’t shoot very good (he did just ok) in Spain because the style of play makes it almost impossible for players with his shooting form to score. They need a second to be wide open. The NBA court allows Rubio to take his time. Thus his percentages are awesome and I believe he can keep them that way even if he scores more.
rubio def seems more under control..he seems to grasp the concept of point guard better than wall already…but wall hasn’t had too many pros to pass to on his resume. rubio has played with pau gasol before. i think. there lies the difference. rubio has a ton of experience already, wall came from high school to playing with cousins. now i think we should give this some time. but i think in the long run wall will show he is the superior talent. rubio will always be better at passing and controlling a game though.
Rubio is calderon 10 years ago. Wall is a better athlete but ricky got. Better feel for the game
if wall can learn to play with controlled intensity then i gotta take wall but this isnt a who will be beter argument but a who IS better as in right now. Wall is in the westbrook/rose mode where the scoring/athleticsm is the biggest part of their game and jumps out the most…the only thing is that rose has been able to expand his game and if his teammates finished better he would ahve more assists but he has put his teammates in good position to score. as of right now he doesnt and the so called scorers on his team are volume shooters in blatche, crawford and young. i would take more efficient players or smarter players a la caron butler in a heart beat.
This is absurd how many of you are picking Rubio.
I was just talking to a friend and from what I can tell, Rubio is about half as good as I heard. Which is to say, very good. But come on, guys.
Wall is better, period. And he’ll get better. Sucks he’s in such a difficult situation right now.
Wall had 38/8/6/4/1 against rockets. One game before that 19/9/9. Just saying.
best comparison for rubio is a young calderon. great passer, killer in the pick and roll. calderon has a steadier jumpshot though and he rarely turns the ball over for a starting pg
I don’t get it…. people here are saying “wait and see down the road.” But the question is ‘Who IS better?’, not ‘Who WILL be better?’ We’re talking present, not future.
I firmly believe that if Rubio was on Washington they’d have a couple more wins. He’s a pass-first/second/third PG. He would feed the trigger happy Young and Blatche.
@imanglo… exactly. Honestly every time a euro dude comes to the nba with a pulse people get to excited. Remember juan carlos navarro?
I’d hate to admit that Rubio is better than Wall, so I won’t. We are comparing a player fighting for minutes, with a full time starter with no back up. Does Rubio have to carry the scoring the load for his team?
This is like comparing Jennings to Rondo, the roles are too different to say 1 if flat out better than the other.
rubio aint better than wall right now. rubio had a better chance at winning this debate if it WERE about future prospects. but even still, wall>rubio now and down the road. rubio = great passer, wall = better talent. get that thru your heads.
as soon as wall get his legs back or as soon as he gets out his funk, a lot of u will jump off the rubio ship and onto wall’s in term of this question.
you people underestimate how difficult it is for a point guard to play on a dysfunctional team.
I am a die hard Wiz fan, but I’d even take Rubio because he is a team player. Granted alot of this year has been just terrible defense and piss poor shooting from of all people the players who only know how to score. Rubio might not be looking for his points but he keeps his team in line. Every spot we match player to player with the T-Wolves. Just selfish players, horrible defense, and the dumbest coach.
michael jordan was selfish to an extent as well. don’t know how much the selfish argument support this debate.
Folks are just way too hyped on Rubio right now, while Wall’s team is taking a dump.
Those quotes from McGee last night still crack me up. That dude just doesn’t get it.
Hard to compare when Rubio has only played 13 games so far. But, if I were to choose right now? I would pick Ricky. He knows what he is doing in the court (pretty rare for a NBA rookie.. clearly he benefited from playing at the Pro level at such an early age) and his passes are pinpoint. His passes the ball directly at the arms of his teammates. Wall on the other hand tries to do too much at times, even going 1-on-5 in the fastbreak. He just seems to try to outrun everybody to score.
Stephon Marbury was “without question” the better talent than Steve Nash too guys…
and da difference was nash got better with age…winning mvp well into his old age..marbury lost his steps early…nash was an unusal talent. marbury was considered the best point guard and many could flip flop between him and kidd at the time..so i don’t know what point you are making. yes nash outlasted him..but marbury was, when at his peak, better.
