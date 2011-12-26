It feels great to be watching real basketball. No more preseason and no more summer charity games. In fact, even college wasn’t filling it enough. Too many missed lay-ups, stupid plays and insane, attention-seeking coaches. As the season began yesterday on Christmas, two of the most watched teams – at least with hardcore NBA fans – could be the Clippers (definitely) and the T’Wolves (probably). The two major reasons for that? Two of the biggest young stars in the game:and

While Griffin has taken the league by storm, Love has been busy putting in work every single night that true basketball heads can appreciate. They have different styles, but at the end of the day, both get it done. But as two contemporaries playing the same position, there will inevitably be comparisons.

So now we’re question the question. Who’s better: Kevin Love or Blake Griffin? We argue. You decide.

Kevin Love

Like a 6-10 Russian nesting doll, Kevin Love reveals a little more about his game each season.

The dolls, that sit in another that sit in another and so on, seem hardly a metaphor for a power forward on the face of it. But that’s just it; Love has proven to be a shape-shifter in his career, owing to his historic versatility. To say that Blake Griffin doesn’t have this potential or is inferior to Love is ridiculous. However, until I see a track record of development on par with Love’s, I’ll take the latter.

When I watched Love play in high school, he was the biggest kid in the state and it wasn’t out of the realm of possibility â€” expected, really â€” he might break a backboard in a suburban gym somewhere. What he showed as a rare, athletic big man beating up on all comers was what was expected from a guy his stature.

At UCLA he showed his outlet passing vision wasn’t just a high-school fluke to go with his boilerplate 20 points and 10 boards clip. And on a team with three other future draft picks â€” Darren Collison, Luc Richard Mbah a Moute and Russell Westbrook â€” Love showed an ability to take over a room, per se, as the new guy and lead UCLA to a third straight Final Four.

We all know about his progression in Minnesota, where he went from Kurt Rambis‘ “doghouse” to 53 straight double-doubles last season. Then, of course, he led the League with 15.2 rebounds and averaged 20.2 points and launched a fake fragrance line (#numbers) to boost his All-Star candidacy. He eventually became an All-Star when his minutes increased and his starts spiked, but don’t forget he was the best offensive rebounder by percentage his first two seasons as well.

The whole time I’ve waited to see Love trumped by the bigger and the more athletic. It’s something Kevin McHale tried to find during the Wolves’ pre-draft camps in 2008 too. McHale, like me, was won over by Love’s ability to adapt to competition.

“You wondered how Kevin was going to do against these big guys, but when they started playing, Kevin got way bigger and the other guys got way smaller,” McHale said in 2008. “He was the biggest player on the floor. There’s just certain guys that get bigger. He’s one of those guys. We brought as much length to the workout as we could, and Kevin was very impressive. There were no issues whatsoever.”

No issues, and few to compare him with. As Justin Kubatko of basketball-reference.com wrote last February, Love’s style is historic, becoming the first rebounding leader since Dennis Rodman in 1991-92 to also attempt at least 100 threes â€” where Love shot 41 percent. That was 13th-best in the league last season and tied for the youngest, at 22, with Steph Curry.

Love, for all his beach volleyball training during the lockout, will never jump over a sedan like Griffin. But as he loses style points, I believe he prolongs his career. Make no mistake: I want to watch Blake Griffin play every game because he plays like a can of gasoline sits, waiting for a single spark. But I doubt his body â€” fine, his knees â€” can withstand a career based on his two outstanding gifts: freakish athleticism and a relentless pace. Call it a belief Love will deliver more at a diminished ability (see: late-career Arvydas Sabonis) than Griffin could.

Don’t downgrade his effect in the present, either. His 11.4 win shares rating was the league’s ninth-best in 2010-11 and he was the the only player in the top 19 who wasn’t on a playoff roster.

It’s easy to be seduced by the leapers, and many a League Pass has been bought because of Griffin alone. But the numbers Minnesota’s forward has put up in his career show true Love â€” and value.

-ANDREW GREIF