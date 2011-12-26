While Griffin has taken the league by storm, Love has been busy putting in work every single night that true basketball heads can appreciate. They have different styles, but at the end of the day, both get it done. But as two contemporaries playing the same position, there will inevitably be comparisons.
So now we’re question the question. Who’s better: Kevin Love or Blake Griffin? We argue. You decide.
***
Kevin Love
Like a 6-10 Russian nesting doll, Kevin Love reveals a little more about his game each season.
The dolls, that sit in another that sit in another and so on, seem hardly a metaphor for a power forward on the face of it. But that’s just it; Love has proven to be a shape-shifter in his career, owing to his historic versatility. To say that Blake Griffin doesn’t have this potential or is inferior to Love is ridiculous. However, until I see a track record of development on par with Love’s, I’ll take the latter.
When I watched Love play in high school, he was the biggest kid in the state and it wasn’t out of the realm of possibility â€” expected, really â€” he might break a backboard in a suburban gym somewhere. What he showed as a rare, athletic big man beating up on all comers was what was expected from a guy his stature.
At UCLA he showed his outlet passing vision wasn’t just a high-school fluke to go with his boilerplate 20 points and 10 boards clip. And on a team with three other future draft picks â€” Darren Collison, Luc Richard Mbah a Moute and Russell Westbrook â€” Love showed an ability to take over a room, per se, as the new guy and lead UCLA to a third straight Final Four.
We all know about his progression in Minnesota, where he went from Kurt Rambis‘ “doghouse” to 53 straight double-doubles last season. Then, of course, he led the League with 15.2 rebounds and averaged 20.2 points and launched a fake fragrance line (#numbers) to boost his All-Star candidacy. He eventually became an All-Star when his minutes increased and his starts spiked, but don’t forget he was the best offensive rebounder by percentage his first two seasons as well.
[Related: Dime’s 2011-12 NBA Preview: Northwest Division]
The whole time I’ve waited to see Love trumped by the bigger and the more athletic. It’s something Kevin McHale tried to find during the Wolves’ pre-draft camps in 2008 too. McHale, like me, was won over by Love’s ability to adapt to competition.
“You wondered how Kevin was going to do against these big guys, but when they started playing, Kevin got way bigger and the other guys got way smaller,” McHale said in 2008. “He was the biggest player on the floor. There’s just certain guys that get bigger. He’s one of those guys. We brought as much length to the workout as we could, and Kevin was very impressive. There were no issues whatsoever.”
No issues, and few to compare him with. As Justin Kubatko of basketball-reference.com wrote last February, Love’s style is historic, becoming the first rebounding leader since Dennis Rodman in 1991-92 to also attempt at least 100 threes â€” where Love shot 41 percent. That was 13th-best in the league last season and tied for the youngest, at 22, with Steph Curry.
Love, for all his beach volleyball training during the lockout, will never jump over a sedan like Griffin. But as he loses style points, I believe he prolongs his career. Make no mistake: I want to watch Blake Griffin play every game because he plays like a can of gasoline sits, waiting for a single spark. But I doubt his body â€” fine, his knees â€” can withstand a career based on his two outstanding gifts: freakish athleticism and a relentless pace. Call it a belief Love will deliver more at a diminished ability (see: late-career Arvydas Sabonis) than Griffin could.
Don’t downgrade his effect in the present, either. His 11.4 win shares rating was the league’s ninth-best in 2010-11 and he was the the only player in the top 19 who wasn’t on a playoff roster.
It’s easy to be seduced by the leapers, and many a League Pass has been bought because of Griffin alone. But the numbers Minnesota’s forward has put up in his career show true Love â€” and value.
-ANDREW GREIF
how about LaMarcus Aldridge? The ONLY one out of these three that actually made his team better last year.
Blake.NEXT!
the crazy thing is……oj mayo was traded for this guy Love….and now dime is trying to discuss who is better between love and blake griffin. how does memphis feel? smh….
isaac must be from portland. basketball is a team game, but the question is regarding individual talent.
Memphis good he aint taking Zach spot.
And aint Lamarcus heart or somthing fucked up.
@Doc, naw that was Jeff Green.
This a tough question though. Everybody hot on Blake right now so thas prolly who most would go w/. But ima say Kevin Love because his jumper makes him more of a threat and so far, over a 3 yr career, he’s been consistent in all areas.
But the argument could be made that Blake does about the same rebounding and more scoring on a better squad so like I said, its a tough question.
blake is more athletic, but love is the most consistant and can snag rebounds so ima have to go with love.
naw lamarcus did have a minor issue with his heart doc is right
LMAO@ Doc
Come on man. LMA is good no doubt (and yes he does/did have a heart issue) but he didn’t MAKE HIS TEAM do anything. Portland has tons of talent. Way more than the T-Wolves or Clippers had last year.
As for the debate. Blake is better. But Kevin Love is more unique. The NBA has never seen a player like KLove so it’s hard to evaluate his talent. there has NEVER in the history of pro ball been a guy who could lead the NBA in Rebounds and 3pt%. While also dropping 20+ppg. Kevin Love may be the most underappreciated basketball player in the NBA.
The crazy thing is both these guys were in the same HS class. Along with Rose, Beasley, Mayo, Harden, Steph Curry and Eric Gordon.
Add that to the fact that Durant, Oden, Conley, Ty Lawson, Brook/Robin Lopez, Thad young, Westbrook, Monta Ellis, Chase Buddinger were 2006 and in 2008 you had Tyreke, Jru Holiday, B.Jennings, Derozan, Kemba Walker.
Those Nike/Adidas camp and AAU games had to be some of the best ever with this mix of guys. You can even throw in John Walls class too. i don’t think the NBA will get an influx of talent like that again for a while.
Blake’s knees will be fine. Dude has built his VMO muscle nicely in rehab and I think if he keeps taking care of it, stretching, foam rolling, and keeping his strength up with ATG squats, he’ll be fine.
As a GM I’d take Love to shoot the 3 ball and rebound in the playoffs, as an owner I’d take Griffin to sell Jerseys, tickets, and bobble heads.
good points brokejumper^ but in the process you downplayed griffin’s talents. if i was a casual fan who didn’t know much, i would think blake griffin was nothing more than a highlight player. blake is a double double player and will average that for his CAREER. not many people in the history of the game can say they have done that.