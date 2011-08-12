Who’s In, Who’s Out: Predicting NBA Players’ Hall Of Fame Credentials

I’ve never really been able to adequately articulate my Hall of Fame frustration. And it’s not unique to basketball. What are the criteria? Nothing and everything. Who votes? I have no idea. In a recent attempt to satisfy my growing frustration, I scoured the Internet for a list of voters and came up with squat. Not because my googling abilities are subpar, but because it’s not publicly listed. So not only do we not know who’s voting, we have no idea why they vote one way or the other.
Luckily I ran into this article from Basketball-Reference, which used a logistic regression to determine what statistics indicate who is likely to be in the Hall of Fame. Obviously this is not the actual criteria â€“ it simply determines the weight certain categories appear to hold with the voters. Here are the categories:
(Minimum of 400 games played)
Height (inches)
Last Season Indicator (only applicable to players who retired up to 1960)
NBA points per game
NBA rebounds per game
NBA assists per game
NBA All-Star selections
NBA championships won
According to the formula, 692 of 716 players were correctly classified as HoFers or not (.5 or higher, a player is in the HoF).
So let’s apply the formula to a few guys we know will be enshrined.
Kobe Bryant (see below for how to use the formula).
Height: 78 – inches x (-0.19061) = -14.86758 = A
PPG: 25.3 x (0.38969) = 9.859 = B
RPG: 5.3 x (0.41478) = 2.198334 = C
APG: 4.7 x (0.34946) = 1.642462 = D
ASG: 13 x ((0.56729) = 7.374 = E
Rings: 5 x .96592) = 4.8296 = F
A + B + C + D + E + F = 11.035816 = X
HoF Likelihood = 1/(1 + e^(-X)) = 99.99%
Other future HoFers:
LeBron James: 99.26%
Ray Allen: 97.49%
Here are a few guys that will be (arguably) on the fringe when all is said and done.
Yao Ming: 30.21%
Pau Gasol: 60.07%
Chauncey Billups: 21.53%
Vince Carter: 85.80%
Jermaine O’Neal: 3.27%
Tracy McGrady: 66.49%
Clearly there’s still time to improve resumes, but this is a pretty accurate assessment of the general consensus. Unfortunately, there’s one major flaw. Since Basketball-Reference used the statistics it found most defining for someone’s HoF status, what does this say about the voters? Points per game, rebounds per game and assists per game are all relative based on eras. Wilt‘s stats would not look quite as good against today’s competition. Would Steve Nash‘s stats be that good had he not played in a wide-open, throw-up-as-many-shots-as-possible-offense? And then of course there’s All-Star games, where fans choose the players they like, not necessarily the best players. Yao is obviously the best example of this. And finally, championships. Don’t even get me started on that one. Every time I hear the argument that championships define a player, I cringe beyond belief. There are too many circumstances, too many variables to simply look at the number of rings and make a concrete decision. As much as I respect Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili, they’re only considered winners because they have Tim Duncan. LeBron, meanwhile, correctly receives the hate because he couldn’t win when, for once, he had the better team. Even worse, the most weighted categories are also the most arbitrary (All-Star games and championships).
Anyway, with the HoF ceremonies taking place at the Mohegan Sun this weekend, I thought this would be a great way to see if your favorite players will make the Hall of Fame. So try out the formula and see where other NBA greats stack up according to the arbitrary votes of anonymous men.
What do you think? Any current players who you think will be snubbed?
Ginobili’s a legitimate HOFer. He’s the only Grand Slam player of this generation. He’s won at every level of professional basketball and he did it as a main guy. Ginobili is good enough & deserves to start on any team in the league but he didn’t waves about being handed a NBA bench career. He’s arguably the #2 reason the Spurs had their dynasty and there’s been more than a few stretches where he carried the team. Only Tim Duncan & David Robinson rank ahead of him in Spurs history in my opinion. Vince & Yao deserve to get in because they were the contributors in helping the league expand past the US. Vince made the Raptors viable and proved that superstars on non-U.S. teams can out put asses in seats throughout NBA stadiums. The man’s the greatest dunker of all-time too. Yao’s game would’ve unquestionably put him in the hall had he stayed healthy but he’ll get in because he helped globalize the game.
No lie, I quit reading with all that damn math…I just know that there are some guys that will get in off of pure stats and championships, and others off of the impact made on the sport… ex Yao
If Jermaine Oneal gets in the H.O.F I may officially stop watching BBALL all together
When I actually sit down to think about it, will Wade even make it to the HOF? Personally i feel he lacks fundamentals, has an inconsistent mid range jumper, he’s a poor 3pt shooter and does not possess much of a post up game.
I dunno, the way Joakim Noah acts pretty much nullifies that statement. "Stupid monkey" indeed. Same goes for Russell Westbrook. In fact, the way you described Wade sounds exactly like a description of Westbrook during the playoffs (not even mentioning the selfishness).

Point is: people see only what they want to see. You don't like Miami so you focus on these things and ignore the good. You like OKC and Chicago so you ignore those things and focus on the good. In reality, almost every good team has a lightning rod who pulls that shit; it doesn't mean they don't have respect, talent, and the propensity to NOT act like "a bunch of stupid monkeys".
I dunno, the way Joakim Noah acts pretty much nullifies that statement. “Stupid monkey” indeed. Same goes for Russell Westbrook. In fact, the way you described Wade sounds exactly like a description of Westbrook during the playoffs (not even mentioning the selfishness).
Point is: people see only what they want to see. You don’t like Miami so you focus on these things and ignore the good. You like OKC and Chicago so you ignore those things and focus on the good. In reality, almost every good team has a lightning rod who pulls that shit; it doesn’t mean they don’t have respect, talent, and the propensity to NOT act like “a bunch of stupid monkeys”.
@ First & Foremost
“When I actually sit down to think about it, will Wade even make it to the HOF?”
Is that a joke?
Did you no hear my reasoning?
@first & foremost
@first & foremost

Just cause you dont like a player doesnt mean hes not a HOFer…you just gave arguably the worst arguement against a player that Ive ever seen. You dont average 25.4 pts a game and 6.3 assist for a career and not have good fundamentals and also he shoots over 48 percent from the field, which is better than Kobe. So just stfu cause your blind hate just makes you look like a dumbass…If Wade was to retire today he would be a 1st ballot HOF…
Paul Pierce and Wade are in the HOF for sure. In my opinion, getting that Finals MVP should hold a lot of clout in the HOF discussion. Chauncey…I dunno tho.
saying ginobili and parker are only winners because of duncan is plain ignorant. obviously whoever wrote this knows more about what’s shown on sportscenter than real basketball knowledge. making a bogus formula is not better than a quality analysis of the facts.
dylan
manu is considered a winner because he has duncan?? hahaha
im sorry i didnt know td was helping manu win the euro league, his euro and mvp and that gold medal. the man is going to the hall.
td is also a winner cuz he plays with those 2. it goes both ways sir.
@ Ian I should have clarified – winner in the NBA. You are completely right that it goes both ways. My point is that circumstance and timing is arbitrary and difficult to analyze – that’s why championships, I believe, is an inaccurate measure of a player. You have to analyze what they did in those games and the circumstances surrounding that players teammates and competition to get a more accurate picture.
they just need a NBA hall of fame n not basketball TOO many people r gettin for they college career,overseas,n etc…..NOBODY can explain to me that Chris Mullin belongs in the hall…he wont EVER his own team best player n wont NEVER top 15 in the league for any stretch how in the hell is he a HALL OF FAMER…SMGDH
Hey, Dylan Murphy, pause on it going both ways. Championships do define a player more than a championshipless player. Who get more punani? And which players get higher free agent contracts? Mullin can just shoot. But if he had a ring he’d be better than bird. Just like how men feel more like men if they have bigger schlongs. Certain aspects in life just give more umph. The bigger the load bursted the more dominant you are portrayed. Just keep that in mind.
dylan
yeah i get that but good thing manu has produced in big games.
ctkennedy
what? who was better on the warriors? comon he was a top 15-20 player for 6 years or 7 straight.
Sorry, but over rated. Good shooter but too slow as a guard, too small to be an effective NBA forward. Defensive and rebounding liability and the Warriors had the record in those years to prove it. All gun, no D, no boards.
Most Warrior fans aren’t old enough to know. Rick Barry was better at every phase of the game than Mullins. Not even close.
Also, maybe mull’s a Hall of Fame player but not in his treatment of fans. He refused to sign an autograph for my then six year-old son. Another Warrior witnessed the scene and the look of hurt from the rejection on my son’s face and signed his autograph. I watched tons of Mullin when he was at St. John’s. Saw him a couple of times at Madison Square Garden. He was so dynamic. In the NBA not so much. He scored a lot of his pts early but would fade as the halves wore on. Obviously didn’t put a lot into conditioning and as others have said, he sucked as a defender. But Nellie never yelled at him like he did at Webber. I remember one game I went to where Mullin got posted up from the opening tip and the first two times when the ball came in he tried and failed to steal the pass. Webber had to rotate both times, got there late and picked up 2 fouls. While Webber was going to the bench because he had to be subbed Nellie was yelling at him. If the call to the Hall were based on NBA action alone Mullie would never get in. Overall he had a disappointing career. Let’s also remember that the Warriors drafted him while Karl Malone was still available. And it should have been him and not Richmond that was traded for Billy Owens because it was a true fit and made more sense. But then what difference would it have made, with that idiot Nellie running the team?
His policy of letting everyone else do the dirty work while he tip-toed around trying to poke the ball away still turns my stomach. He gave such little overall effort, he didn’t need to shower after the games. I would have hated to be his team mate. And as a GM, he gave his buddy Adonyle Foyle, the worst player in NBA history, a $40 millon dollar contract. Yikes!
He couldn’t guard the small fast forwards, who would blow by him. This usually led to the Warriors’ center blocking the lane, so the fast forward would pass to his center, who would score plus be fouled by the weak side help coming over too late. This pattern would not show up overtly as Mullins fault, and given the Warrios’ poor coaching, he would not beheld responsible for the score. Mullin also couldn’t guard bigger bruising forwards,or keep them off the offensive boards. While he was well-schooled in blocking out, his lack of agility, speed, and jumping ability made him very poor in stopping offensive rebounds. When Mullin tried to play point forward, he often threw the ball away. He was a very good shooter, but not from the NBA 3 point distance. His slow drives were surprisingly effective, but I saw James Worthy completely shutting Mullin down by close guarding. I am sure that if someone attentively looked at all of Mullin’s games, they would find that more points were scored by the opponents due to Mullin’s poor defense, than were scored by Mullin, or caused by his passing.
of course rick barry was 50 times better i was sayin mullin was the best warrior when he played. just because a dude is overrated doesnt mean he isnt good or hof worthy (see jeter). still good points
whoever is usin my name your points will work…lmao….Richmond n Tim Hardaway was better in the beginnin of his Golden St. career Sprewell in the end…with Pacers Reggie was…what 6-7yrs was u watchin…would anybody let Peja in …they the same player
88-93 he was the best warrior
wait i take everything back i dont give a fucketh about mullin to be arguing in his favor.
@ F/F – NICE!!! Glad to see that someone else recognizes Wade for what he is: a GREAT slasher, very good defender…and not much else.
People that say that Wade is the Jordan of his team are correct in a few ways that don’t flatter him. He’s the evolution of Jordan, except that he didn’t toil for years before he got success (he can thank Shaq for that). He never really (in my eyes) earned the fouls that he gets every time he even looks at the paint. He just flies in, yells and flails, and has a great mean mug.
And that’s how he gets most of his points. Takes advantages of the rules that are in existence, like it or not. Whether that makes him a Hall of Famer…I don’t know.
i do not agree. wade can sleep the rest of his career away and make the hall. a little extreme diagnosis right there but you get my point.
Off the top of my head….
Parker
Ginobli
Duncan
Kobe
KG
Peirce
Garnett
Lebron
Wade
Dirk
Billups
Shaq
Iverson
Nash
Kidd
Dwight Howard
IF THEY GET A RING/OR RUN OFF 2 MVPs:
Stat
Melo
Grant Hill
Durant
SUPER YOUNG POTENTIALS:
Gallinari (I know its super early, but POTENTIALLY if his career keeps going upward and he gets a ring/MVP… is he that much different than Mullin + a Euro player)
D. Rose
Westbrook
Blake Griffin
y r you naming those people? to see who’s better than mullin? sorry, i’m confused @knicksfan84
Manu Ginobili is a HOFer…GURANTEED.
personally, for me Billups is questionable.