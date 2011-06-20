Why DeShawn Stevenson Had Abe Lincoln Tattooed On His Neck

It’s interesting what a championship can do to someone. For years, people thought of DeShawn Stevenson as a goon, as an awful player and as someone who couldn’t even win a shooting contest against a one-armed man.
Now all of a sudden, Stevenson is catching love. Maybe people still think he’s a little wild, but now with a ring on his finger, that wildness is adorable.
And finally, there’s an answer to something we’ve all been searching for: just how did he end up with Abe Lincoln on his neck? Check out this excerpt from a radio interview Stevenson did with 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, courtesy of Sports Radio Interviews & Deadspin):
What’s up with the 5-dollar bill tattoo on his neck?:
“I was going to get Martin Luther King and I told Gilbert Arenas. You should never tell nobody your idea. That summer, he came back and got it. So I didn’t know who to get. I got Abraham Lincoln because he freed the slaves. I just had Abraham Lincoln and, from a distance, everybody kept saying, ‘Who is that?’ So I put the five-dollar bill so everybody would stop asking me.”
Wow, so Gilbert not only had to embarrass DeShawn once before with this ridiculous video. Then he had to go and steal his tattoo idea? Not cool, Hibachi.
Is this one of the craziest tattoos you’ve ever seen?
I still think of him as an awful player. Forget that red bull tournament, tell Deshawn put his contract up for grabs in a one on one tournament n watch the turnout.
now everybody can stop clowning deshawn’s neck tat and learn to appreciate it now that they know the meaning behind it. respect the man’s ambition.
Never thought he was a goon, I actually thought he was starter quality when at Washington… I was wrong but he is a good role player as evidenced by his contribution in the playoffs this year.
And we all know that isn’t the meaning behind his tattoo, but the real meaning is dope too.
Hmmmm….Abe Lincoln actually said: “my paramount object in this struggle is to save the Union, and it is not either to save or destroy slavery, If I could save the Union without freeing any slave, I would do it, and if I could save it by freeing all the slaves, I would do it; and if I could save it by freeing some and leaving others alone I would also do that.”
Sooooo….maybe jumped the gun there with the tattoo brother LOL
And also…did you just say “adorable”? Really, Sean?
i wonder how jay z feels seeing the guy he called a pawn get a ring and beat the guy he called king in lebron. jay z must be eating his words, slightly but i wonder if deshawn likes the jigga man any more. if i were D.S. i’d boycott roc nation.
Lesson to the youth do your research before you do this dumb shit. If you think ol’ Abe freed the slaves b/c it was the right thing to do….HA! C’mon Son! I guess his heart was in the right place????
just more evidence that Arenas is a douche bag deluxe
maybe he should have went with malcolm x…?
man Arenas Sucks at Life… Stealing Tattoo ideas, i used to think son was cool….
he older than me and still thinks abe lincoln ended slavery.
damn shame
a dumb ass with a ring but still a dumb ass..
Of all the people that uplifted and encouraged Black people, he picks Abe Lincoln, who only did it because he was damned either way?!? Come on mann, there were plenty of other people who more deserving if you have to put a permanent mark on ya neck for the world to forever see. Betcha don’t see “Birdman” with a Malcolm X tatt!!
The 13th Amendment free’d the slaves not Abe Lincoln. WTF, is wrong with these guy now days.. Its like they do things just to keep their name in the media and generate a buzz!
DeShawn gets the last laugh on Agent Zero. One guy proved he could help a team win it all, and Agent Zero is now the biggest cancer ever. His Twitter account is pretty depressing, the dude is clueless when it comes to jokes. Unless he’s going for the anti-comedy thing. Poor Gilbert. He used to have some of the funniest quotes ever.
