Why LeBron James May Be the Most Gifted Basketball Player Ever

We’re not huge fans of ESPN’s Sport Science. Sometimes it feels like they’re just throwing out random numbers and trying to justify why they matter. Some of their statistics are so obscure that there’s simply no way any athlete is saying to themselves, “Oh yeah. That’s why he’s so good.” But this feature on why LeBron James is so versatile is still pretty cool.
Is LeBron James the most gifted athlete in NBA history?
PLUS a big talent for flopping… ;)
This is all bullshit, and I’ll tell you why. Is he gifted? Yes he is. Is he one of the best athletes ever on the NBA? Yes he is. Can he get away with things like promising he will be in ‘next year’ dunk contest, and then run away from it? No. In order to be considered the best ever you can’t run away from anything. He does it, often. I understand that science backs him up and all, still…
Of course and I didn’t watch or even read this article, didn’t need to just watching and seeing the things he can do on the court is enough to prove it. Numbers and stats can be misleading and half truths but the eyes always sees the truth even when bias and hate clouds the mind.
Um, there’s oodles and oodles of research saying the exact opposite of your final statement. In fact, the whole concept of advanced sports analytics is based on the truth that eyes lie all the time.
…Lebron is in a class all by himself.
I give lebron credit for the great player he is, one of the most gifted players in the NBA ever yes, but I have I be honest, if he never teamed up with wade and bosh , he wouldn’t be the great player he is now. They take all the pressure off him. Bosh who is superior player who can shoot all around and wade being the threat he is, defenders give less pressure to lebron bc of the other great players in his team, thus the ability to play as well as he does.
I hate this clown but youre nuts if you think Chris Bosh is somehow a better player.