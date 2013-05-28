Why LeBron James May Be the Most Gifted Basketball Player Ever

#Video #LeBron James
05.27.13 5 years ago 7 Comments

We’re not huge fans of ESPN’s Sport Science. Sometimes it feels like they’re just throwing out random numbers and trying to justify why they matter. Some of their statistics are so obscure that there’s simply no way any athlete is saying to themselves, “Oh yeah. That’s why he’s so good.” But this feature on why LeBron James is so versatile is still pretty cool.

Is LeBron James the most gifted athlete in NBA history?

