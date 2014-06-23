Wife Fuels LeBron Cleveland Rumors On Instagram

#Miami Heat #LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers #Instagram
06.23.14 4 years ago

Even though it’s very likely LeBron James will stay with the Miami Heat this summer, until he either opts in for next year or signs a new deal, the speculation will continue. Yesterday, his wife, Savannah Brinson, posted a photo on Instagram that will surely fuel the rumors of LeBron’s return to Cleveland.

Per Pat Riley‘s press conference last week, LeBron won’t consider his options until after his vacation. The chatter was supposed to cool down for a couple days, but his wife posted this photo yesterday:

Savannah included the following caption:

Home sweet home!! The countdown is real! #330

The idea of a countdown to going home had fans speculating whether this meant a return to the Cavaliers for LeBron. It was confirmed this morning this was not the case:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Keep in mind, LeBron has kept close ties to his hometown even after leaving Cleveland to play for Miami. Last year, he donated $1 million to fund a new LeBron James Arena at his alma mater St. Vincent St. Mary High School in Akron, Ohio.

The arena was unveiled in late 2013 and includes a tribute wall for LeBron:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

But yes, until a deal is finalized with Miami, speculate away.

What do you think?

Follow steven lebron on Twitter at @steven_lebron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Miami Heat#LeBron James#Cleveland Cavaliers#Instagram
TAGS2014 Free AgencyCLEVELAND CAVALIERSinstagramLeBron JamesMIAMI HEATSavannah Brinson

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP