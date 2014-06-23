Wife Fuels LeBron Cleveland Rumors On Instagram

Even though it’s very likely LeBron James will stay with the Miami Heat this summer, until he either opts in for next year or signs a new deal, the speculation will continue. Yesterday, his wife, Savannah Brinson, posted a photo on Instagram that will surely fuel the rumors of LeBron’s return to Cleveland.



Per Pat Riley‘s press conference last week, LeBron won’t consider his options until after his vacation. The chatter was supposed to cool down for a couple days, but his wife posted this photo yesterday:

Savannah included the following caption:

Home sweet home!! The countdown is real! #330

The idea of a countdown to going home had fans speculating whether this meant a return to the Cavaliers for LeBron. It was confirmed this morning this was not the case:

I've been assured that the Instagram post from Savannah James had nothing to do with basketball. Just excited to spend summer in Akron. — Ethan J. Skolnick (@EthanJSkolnick) June 23, 2014

Keep in mind, LeBron has kept close ties to his hometown even after leaving Cleveland to play for Miami. Last year, he donated $1 million to fund a new LeBron James Arena at his alma mater St. Vincent St. Mary High School in Akron, Ohio.

The arena was unveiled in late 2013 and includes a tribute wall for LeBron:

The new @KingJames tribute wall in the grand opening of the LeBron James Arena at @STVMHS #IPROMISE pic.twitter.com/v7HE9mbdis — knekolas (@knekolas) December 15, 2013

But yes, until a deal is finalized with Miami, speculate away.

What do you think?

