Will Ferrell Introduces the Bulls and Hornets Starting Lineups

Will Ferrell is in New Orleans to film a movie and stopped in last night to announce the starting lineups for 80’s Night at the Hornets game. Will Ferrell Will-Ferrell’d it. Awesome. Watch it here:
The Bulls:
The Hornets:
Follow Patrick Cassidy on Twitter
Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook
LOL that was great, he should do that for the ABC games.
It’s true, Marco Belinelli does in fact hate Italian food.
This shyt had me rolling when he did this. Reminded me of Semi-Pro.
Jackie Moon!
Who’s the jive turkey now?
Would’ve loved to hear what he had to say about Kaman.
he has to do at least on Finals game! make it happen Stern
I don’t know if it was just the audio, but it sounded like nobody was in the arena. No cheers for any of the hornets.
Mind you if that’s your starting lineup maybe you don’t cheer. How many of those guys would start on other teams?
Will Ferrell is untouchable…whatever he says is funny. And yes, he should do this on the regular.