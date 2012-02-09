Will Ferrell Introduces the Bulls and Hornets Starting Lineups

#Video #Derrick Rose #Chicago Bulls #Will Ferrell
02.09.12 6 years ago 9 Comments

Will Ferrell is in New Orleans to film a movie and stopped in last night to announce the starting lineups for 80’s Night at the Hornets game. Will Ferrell Will-Ferrell’d it. Awesome. Watch it here:

The Bulls:

The Hornets:

Follow Patrick Cassidy on Twitter

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video#Derrick Rose#Chicago Bulls#Will Ferrell
TAGSCARLOS BOOZERCHICAGO BULLSDERRICK ROSENEW ORLEANS HORNETSReal StoriesvideoWILL FERRELL

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP