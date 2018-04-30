Will Smith Calls Ben Simmons ‘A New Fresh Prince’ In An Incredible Sixers Hype Video

04.30.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

There’s an awful lot of buzz around Philadelphia regarding the 76ers and their postseason run. The Sixers looked like they just might be the team to beat during the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs, as they dispatched of the Miami Heat in five games behind Ben Simmons, two games of Joel Embiid, and a barrage of shooters from behind the arc.

Philly has had a few days off between the end of that series and the start of their conference semifinal series with the Celtics, as it took Boston seven games to beat the Milwaukee Bucks. With all that free time, Philadelphia’s favorite son Will Smith thought it would be fun to get some friends together and put together a hype video before things tip off on Monday night.

Smith was joined by a who’s who of Philadelphians, as Kevin Hart, Malcolm Jenkins, and Lil Dicky all chipped in at one point or another. Embiid also makes a quick cameo, but most of the talking is done by Smith, who has a whole lot of fun making this video and at one point calls Simmons “a new Fresh Prince.”

