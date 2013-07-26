Win a Night Out With Kobe Bryant To Help Fight Homelessness

What would you do if you got a night out with Kobe Bryant? If you help donate to the KVBFF, a charity he runs with his wife Vanessa, you’ll not only be helping to fight homelessness, you’ll also be entered to win a night out with Kobe Bryant.

On Wednesday, Kobe Bryant announced on his social media accounts the Night Out With Kobe contest in conjunction with Sports Specatular’s drive to end homelessness. A simple donation of even $3 could mean you’re flown out to LA to hang with Mamba during his Up Close With Kobe event at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles next month.

We’ll let Kobe explain what you’ll win, via the contest’s site:

Hey Guys, You know how much I enjoy connecting with my fans, so I’m thrilled to tell you about an amazing experience that we’ve put together for you. By supporting KVBFF and Sports Spectacular with a small donation toward our mission to fight homelessness, you’ll be entered to win the ultimate Kobe experience. On August 15th I’l be sitting down with Jimmy Kimmel at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live for Kobe Up Close, and I’m going to fly the winner and a friend out to join me. We’ll set you up with a place to stay, front row tickets to the show, and passes to the VIP reception beforehand. And because no Kobe experience would be complete without a little one on one time, you’ll get the chance to hang out with me before the show and play a game (but I’m not going to tell you what game yet because I don’t want you to have the upper hand). Good luck, and I’m looking forward to seeing you soon. Mamba out.

Of course Kobe would keep the lucky winner in the dark about the possible game they’ll play against him, but he does mention pop-a-shot or a video game in the clip below, so you can be sure it won’t be either of those things.

Kobe is crazy competitive, even while awarding prizes, and he’s probably just trying to mess with you. Regardless, you should donate because it’s a good way of giving back, and you might actually win a chance to get crushed by Kobe at some unknown game. You wouldn’t be the first one.

