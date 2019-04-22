Getty Image

The NBA postseason is upon us, but not every professional basketball team gets to have playoff fun. That doesn’t mean those teams on the outside looking into arenas full of rabid fans can’t keep their own, slightly sadder fans engaged. And that includes tweets that combine the internet’s two favorite things: memes and The Office.

The be fair, the person who handles the Twitter page for the Washington Wizards has a lot of time on their hands this postseason — John Wall suffered a serious injury this year, dysfunction reigned for the team and they missed the postseason.

But the result, you could argue, has been for the greater good of the internet. On Sunday afternoon, while the Celtics were sweeping the Indiana Pacers, the Wizards’ Twitter account began tweeting out comparisons between scenes from The Office and various NBA franchises.