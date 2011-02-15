Wizards vs. Warriors: Who has the NBA’s Best Young Backcourt?

The greatest trick an NBA franchise ever pulled was convincing its fan base that younger is better. For every sub-.500, Lottery-bound team in the League, there is somebody behind the scenes promoting a youth movement — one of the few kernels of hope available to paying customers being asked to keep buying those season tickets, because better days are sure to come.
Young teams don’t win championships. The question for fans of those young, constantly-rebuilding franchises is this: When is the future going to turn into the present, when these youngsters become seasoned vets?
I noticed something last night while poring through rosters looking for the best 25-and-under backcourt tandems: Most of them are on losing teams.
I started thinking of young backcourts after last night’s Blazers/Wolves game, in which Minnesota’s starting guards Jonny Flynn and Corey Brewer were blanked, combining for zero points and zero assists. The company line in Minnesota is that Flynn and Brewer are part of a youth movement that is the beginning of a return to franchise respectability, but good luck convincing a Wolves fan today that their future is bright.
Looking to confirm my original hypothesis — that the Washington Wizards and Golden State Warriors have the two best young backcourts in the League — the only opposition came from teams like Chicago, OKC, and New Orleans. But when it’s one superstar (e.g., Derrick Rose) and one borderline starter (e.g., Ronnie Brewer) matching up with two legit stars/future stars (e.g., Wizards and Warriors), I’ll take the group with more combined talent.
John Wall (20) and Nick Young (25) are, offensively, as close to the prototypical backcourt as you can get these days. Wall is a distributor at point guard, one of the fastest players in the League with the ball, and a playmaker on defense. Young is a pure scorer at the two, with a deadly mid-range game and reliable three-point shot. They have their flaws, obviously: Defensively, they need work, Young can get to the free-throw line more often, Wall can improve his jumper, and both simply haven’t learned yet how to win consistently or on the road. But as is the hope with every young foundation, hopefully they will mature and the Wizards will reap the benefits before the team is overhauled in another rebuilding effort.
In Golden State, Stephen Curry (22) and Monta Ellis (25) are built differently for a different style. Curry is less of a passer and more of a scoring point guard and pure shooter than Wall. Ellis shares Young’s score-first, score-last, score-everything mentality, but Ellis is more of a driver than a shooter, more explosive than smooth. Ellis can also change a game defensive when he buckles down.
If you were running an NBA team, which backcourt would you choose to build a franchise around?
Best of the rest — Derrick Rose and Ronnie Brewer (Bulls) … Chris Paul and Marcus Thornton (Hornets) … Russell Westbrook and James Harden (Thunder) … Darren Collison and Paul George (Pacers) … Eric Bledsoe and Eric Gordon (Clippers) … Mike Conley and O.J. Mayo (Grizzlies) … Jrue Holiday and Evan Turner (76ers) … Jonny Flynn and Corey Brewer (Timberwolves) … Jerryd Bayless and DeMar DeRozan (Raptors).
RIGHT NOW? Warriors, easily.
I like Wall’s potential as a POINT GUARD more than I like Steph’s, though. I like Curry quite a bit, but Austin said it best – Curry and Ellis are BOTH scorers, and I prefer my PG to pass.
warriors cuz ellis is top 5 at his position n the best player out the 4…u ALWAYS take the best player when startin from the bottom …when kobe,ray allen,manu,joe johnson,n a few others in 2-3yrs …Ellis could be the best 2 guard in the league enterin his prime at 28…aint too far fetch…yall been watchin college basketball lately lmmfao
I gotta go with my hometown wizards. Back court is sick. Wall dishin and Nick blazin. Nick young can torch any defense. If my memory serves me well, he did torch Kobe for 30 in november.
^^^get older^^^
how bout wall & ellis? lol
I agree with ctknennedy about Ellis could be the best 2 guard in the league. It’s between him and Derozan. Derozan has the tools and size to become a monster on both ends of the floor. His game is starting to mature so it’ll be interesting how he responds next year, after this treacherous season for the Craptors.
warriors easily. curry and ellis are beastly, i don’t think they make just the best young backcourt tandem, but they may be one of the best backcourt tandems period.
ray felton and wilson chandlaaa
Warriors because Ellis is a better scorer than Young and John Wall turns the ball over way too much. Ellis and Curry get a lot of steals too. They should be contenders in a few years
jordan and bj armstrong???
Would be a nice 2v2 game to watch.. even though the game would last 1-2 minutes
@brandon, that’ impressive that Young scored 30 against the Lakers, of course Monta dropped 38 on them last time they played
It’s Monta and Curry for sure. They were both awesome the other night against the Thunder. 13 assists and 0 TOs for Steph.
God shamgod & jimmer fredette
10 years ago we would have said this about steve francis and cuttino mobley. Look how that ended up. A few years down the road, most of these tandems will be split up due to trades, injuries, free agency, etc. The best back court in the league will still probably belong to San Antonio.
love the premise of this article- on a related note, i never understood why teams would blow up their young rosters, trading away stars b/c their teams get too expensive. the point is to build a great team- and that costs money. if youre not in it to win it, get out of the league (directed at owners). i would think there are way better investment opportunities to make money from than nba franchises. winning costs money- but it also yields more money.
back to the point- gsw in a heartbeat
Jonny Flynn and Corey Brewer (Timberwolves) … Jerryd Bayless and DeMar DeRozan (Raptors)—-are u serious? that would be a good 1 2 combo off my bench. but ur efffin crazy if u think i would want those guys to start. Ellis and Curry for sure. Their size has yet to be a real problem and they can switch off positions at any time. both have done a great job adapting to the other. Still, i dont think curry and ellis are being used to their max capabilities b/c they play with each other……but whateva
haha knicks killa def feel you with nyk but i think you mean felton and fields…
Dubs for sure
Bledsoe and Gordon, they got a bright future in Clipper land if they can get real SF for Kaman or Boom Dizzle’s contract.
Does anyone even call Baron Boom Dizzle anymore?
Easily the Golden State Young Guns
Easily the Golden State fantasy all-stars, amazing one-two tandem they have going on there.
I like my hometown Wizards.
i believe that Nick Young has the skillset offensively of a young Kobe. think about it, smooth mid range, can score anywhere, can create his own shot, super explosive. as for John Wall, he is very quick and loves to distribute, he can take over the game whenever he wants but he’d rather get his teammates involved.
now both teams just need some legit post player who runs the floor, a decent bench, an athletic wing who can shoot. im banking on my wiz getting Jared Sullinger…if not Perry Jones or Terrence Jones from UK.
people are gonna say that GSW has a better backcourt…which they do, but this wiz team is 2-3 years away from contending.
I like the Wizards backcourt. The Warriors are a fun uptempo backcourt and what not but they are undersized and being undersize will hurt a team in the end. This is not the 80’s.
i think the clippers backcourt (bledsoe/gordon) will keep their own vs wizards (wall/young) and warriors (curry/ellis).
Curry and Ellis does pass the ball, it is because they are so good in scoring, that their playmaking abilities is overlooked.
Im no fan, but I follow the Warriors just to see these two assassins try to outscore each other