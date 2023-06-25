The WNBA Announced Its 2023 All-Star Starters

The 10 players who will take the floor to start the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game were announced on Sunday afternoon. In all, four guards and six frontcourt players will make up the two teams, which will be captained by Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson and New York Liberty standout Breanna Stewart.

The guards will consist of a pair of Wilson’s teammates in Las Vegas, Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray. Additionally, Jewell Loyd of the Seattle Storm and Arike Ogunbowale of the Dallas Wings will be part of the festivities. We were incredibly close to having a third member of the Aces among the guards, as Kelsey Plum was the top guard among those who did not get a starting nod.

In the frontcourt, Stewart and Wilson will serve as All-Star captains for the second and third times, respectively, in their careers. This is the second year in a row where the two will captain the All-Star teams, and last year, Team Wilson beat Team Stewart, 134-112. They’ll be joined by Brittney Griner of the Phoenix Mercury, Satou Sabally of the Wings, Nneka Ogwumike of the Los Angeles Sparks, and Aliyah Boston of the Indiana Fever, with Boston becoming the sixth rookie in league history to earn a starting spot in the All-Star Game. Here is how the voting for the starters broke down:

wnba all star voting results straight from the league two player voting ranks stand out 👀 pic.twitter.com/qFR4TwVLwl — Matt Ellentuck (@mellentuck) June 25, 2023

The All-Star Game will take place in Las Vegas on July 15. Before that, 12 reserves will be selected by the WNBA’s head coaches and announced on July 1, and one week later, Wilson and Stewart will select their squads on the WNBA All-Star Team Selection Special on ESPN.