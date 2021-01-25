All this week, Dime is teaming up with the NBA 2K League to give everyone a glimpse into life as a gamer. On both our Instagram account (@DimeMagazine) and Twitch (UproxxEdge) accounts, along with the official NBA 2K League Twitch (NBA2KLeague), some of the best on the sticks will take you through a day in their life and show off why they are among the best in the world at what they do.

The festivities will include three members of the 2K League, community ambassador Graham “BLKFRANKWHITE” Borden, and 2019 WNBA champion Aerial Powers, who may be as good of a gamer as she is on the hardwood. Here’s how the entire schedule will break down:

The Dime x @NBA2KLeague takeover week is coming 👀 Starting Monday 1/25 — The 2K League content team takes the keys to our twitch and Instagram for all sorts of unique @NBA2K programming. Stay tuned👇https://t.co/UccME8Bkrlhttps://t.co/b69hjedxl1https://t.co/yYVGBmsWSs pic.twitter.com/aIZgLrAcLS — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) January 22, 2021

“To be a 2K League streamer for the past few months has been epic for me,” Powers told Dime. “The league isn’t yet filled with women but it soon will be, and to know that I am one of the few that get to be on the 2K League platform streaming is an honor, but also a push for more women to be involved. This is exactly why the Women in Gaming initiative is so important. We need more women in this space and soon we will have exactly that.”

Jomar of Pacers Gaming is bringing a unique perspective to the festivities, and is showcasing that the 2K League (and its community) is truly worldwide.

“The International Takeover on the NBA 2K League’s Twitch has been awesome!” says Jomar of Pacers Gaming. “To be able to connect with top players from around the world and help with their journeys is something I’ve cherished. I’ve had the chance to bring the Spanish speaking community content, and show them appreciation for what they’ve done and how important they are to the growth of the 2K League. International players are under the radar just like I was, so it’s really important for me to give them exposure and provide them with a platform to show their personalities so they can take that label of ‘unknown’ away. These players are some of the top 2K talent in the world that are deserving of being a part of the league and I’m thankful the 2K League Takeover streams have given them the chance to make their path to the league easier.”

It’s a busy week for the 2K League, which will also host its Women in Development Gaming Camp (including Powers as one of its hosts) on Wednesday evening. Be sure to tune into that along with everything going on with Dime and the 2K League all week long.