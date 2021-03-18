March Madness is here, and this weekend the first and second rounds of the Men’s and Women’s NCAA Tournaments will take place in their respective bubbles in Indianapolis and San Antonio. Putting on the tournaments and providing teams with the necessary court and workout space is an immense undertaking, but one the NCAA certainly has enough financial backing to do from the billions raked in by putting on the tournaments.

In Indianapolis, the men’s weight room is an expansive room filled with everything a team could need to stay at their best for the upcoming tournament, while in San Antonio, there is a very different story for the opening rounds. Ali Kershner, the Sports Performance Coach at Stanford, posted a side-by-side of the men’s room and the pitiful offering to women’s teams in the opening round, noting that the paltry rack of dumbbells (that go to a max of 30 pounds) and some thin yoga mats was what teams could use prior to making it to the Sweet 16.

It is ridiculous to see the stark difference in the men’s facilities compared to the women’s facilities, and the photo went viral on social media as stars from the WNBA took notice and called out the NCAA for what is sadly a fitting visual of the difference in investment put into the men’s game compared to the women’s game.

That ncaa bubble weight room situation is beyond disrespectful 😐 — A'ja Wilson (@_ajawilson22) March 18, 2021

We want some answers @NCAA who thought this was acceptable???? https://t.co/mOBXQb6OBT — Kelsey Plum (@Kelseyplum10) March 18, 2021

Shout out to @alikershner for blasting the @NCAA for this ridiculousness! Pictured is the men’s vs. women’s ncaa training facility in the March Madness bubble. Don’t ask us how to make women’s sports better when the answers are already right in front of you. INVEST! pic.twitter.com/xZ4ylnkKZJ — Layshia Clarendon (@Layshiac) March 18, 2021

This is ridiculous smh @NCAA y’all continue to show yourselves. The amount of disrespect you continue to show the women’s game is disturbing. DO BETTER https://t.co/5sT57UeKY6 — Jordin Canada ✨ (@jordin_canada) March 18, 2021

Just throw a box of tampons on top & the setup is complete! 🥴 — Sydney Colson (@SydJColson) March 18, 2021

Post that on the original pic. Plz 😂 — Dearica Marie Hamby (@dearicamarie) March 18, 2021

I’ve seen enough nonsense today. I’ll check back in later. 😒 https://t.co/Kzq7CLK0Ev — Lexie Brown (@lexiekiah_4) March 18, 2021