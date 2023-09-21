Here Is The WNBA Playoffs TV Schedule For Sun-Liberty And Wings-Aces

With the Connecticut Sun’s convincing Game 3 win over the Lynx in Minnesota on Wednesday night, the lone first round series to go all three games, the semifinals of the WNBA Playoffs are now set. The Sun will head back east to face the New York Liberty in the 2-3 series, while the Las Vegas Aces will host the Dallas Wings in the 1-4 matchup.

The Liberty swept the Sun in the regular season, winning all four contests against Connecticut, while the Aces went 3-1 against Dallas. The five-game semifinal series will tipoff on Sunday, allowing all four teams ample time to get rested and ready after the first round. Each game of the semifinals will be played on the ESPN family of networks, with the complete TV schedule for each below, although Game 5 for each series, if necessary, will not get a time scheduled until later.

Sunday, Sept. 24

1:00 p.m. ET: Sun at Liberty (ESPN)

5:00 p.m. ET: Wings at Aces (ESPN2)

Tuesday, Sept. 26

8:00 p.m. ET: Sun at Liberty (ESPN)

10:00 p.m. ET: Wings at Aces (ESPN)

Friday, Sept. 29

7:30 p.m. ET: Liberty at Sun (ESPN2)

9:30 p.m. ET: Aces at Wings (ESPN2)

Sunday, Oct. 1

3:00 p.m. ET: Liberty at Sun (ABC)

TBD: Aces at Wings (TBD)

Tuesday, Oct. 3

TBD: Sun at Liberty (ESPNU/NBATV)

TBD: Wings at Aces (ESPNU/NBATV)