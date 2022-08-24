After an upset defeat in Game 1 of a first round series, the reigning WNBA champion Chicago Sky found themselves facing elimination sooner than most anticipated. On cue, the Sky throttled the New York Liberty by a 38-point margin in Game 2, setting a WNBA playoff record for margin of victory in the process, but Chicago still faced an elimination scenario with Game 3 on the road on Tuesday.

Though much of the game was competitive, the Sky used a haymaker of a fourth quarter run to put the exclamation point on a 90-72 win and a series victory. From the opening tip-off, the energy level was sky-high for the first-ever WNBA Playoff game at Barclays Center, and the Liberty bounced back effectively from Game 2.

New York’s Marine Johannes keyed an intriguing start for the home team, firing a fantastic pass and burying back-to-back three-pointers in the first five minutes.

marine johannes mindset >>>>> pic.twitter.com/OCPi6HicT0 — jack maloney (@jackmaloneycbs) August 24, 2022

Johannes made her first three triples in the first quarter, scoring nine points, and that work kept the Liberty in touch. On the other side, the Sky generated eight assists and converted eight of her 11 attempts from inside the arc, operating with real balance and taking a five-point lead at the end of the opening period.

On defense, the Sky were creating havoc, including five turnovers in the first quarter, and that continued into the second period. Chicago eventually built a 12-point halftime lead, including a pivotal three-point connection from Courtney Vandersloot.

💲LOOT AT THE SHOTCLOCK 🤝@Sloot22 & the @ChicagoSky looking to take another trip to the Semis on @EPSN 👀 pic.twitter.com/ATiRTSmUMK — WNBA (@WNBA) August 24, 2022

In the first half, Chicago shot 54 percent from the floor with 17 assists, headlined by 12 points from Vandersloot. Six players on the Sky scored at least seven points, and Chicago’s defensive havoc led directly to 13 points off New York’s turnovers. That led to a comfortable, double-digit lead for the Sky at the break, but nothing was assured in an elimination game on the road.