WNBA Wubble Preview: What To Expect From The Seattle Storm In 2020

The Seattle Storm — despite missing both Sue Bird and Breanna Stewart for the entire season — enjoyed a surprisingly fruitful season, buoyed by the performances of Jordin Canada, Jewell Loyd and Natasha Howard. In 2018, the Storm won their third championship and were looking to repeat in 2019 until Stewart ruptured her Achilles tendon during a EuroLeague game in April, a month before the WNBA season was slated to start. But even without their two future Hall of Famers, the 2019 Storm still managed to finish with a 18-16 overall record and make the playoffs for the 15th time in their 20-year history. Sophomore point guard Canada stepped off the bench and into Bird’s Nikes to average career-highs in points (9.8), assists (5.2), rebounds (2.4) and steals (2.3) per game. Alysha Clark, Mercedes Russell, Howard and Loyd also made impressive gains last season, with the latter pair earning All-Star distinctions.

This season, Stewart and Bird are set to return to the floor along with some new additions to the team in Ezi Magbegor, Epiphany Prince and Morgan Tuck. Head coach Dan Hughes is not in Florida due to health concerns, so assistant coach Gary Kloppenburg has been handed the reins. Kloppenburg has a very experienced and deeply talented roster in the “wubble,” and it will be a welcome sight to see Bird and Stewart back on the court in Storm jerseys.

WUBBLE ROSTER

Sue Bird

Jordin Canada

Alysha Clark

Natasha Howard

Crystal Langhorne

Jewell Loyd

Ezi Magbegor

Epiphanny Prince

Mercedes Russell

Breanna Stewart

Morgan Tuck

Sami Whitcomb

KEY PLAYERS TO WATCH

Sue Bird: If it’s not clear enough already, the Storm will have their floor general back and healthy this season. In 2018, the Bird averaged 10.1 points and 7.1 assists per game before helping her team defeat the up-and-coming Washington Mystics while playing with a mask over her broken nose in the Finals. After having to sit on on the sidelines all of last year, Bird will be hungry for her fourth title. The veteran point guard is one of the greatest to ever play in the WNBA, and while it’s unclear if this is Bird’s last hurrah, all eyes will be on her.

Breanna Stewart: Having a healthy Stewart back at the four will be much welcome news to the Storm. The 2018 league MVP was Seattle’s biggest impetus in winning the title, and they will need her to do it again this year. In 2018, she was unstoppable, averaging 21.8 points and 8.4 rebounds per game on her way to helping Seattle earn the best record in the league. In the Finals, she even took it to another level, earning the Finals MVP award after scoring 30 points in Game 3, a career-high in the playoffs. It seemed like Stewart’s story in the league was only just beginning to take off when she suffered an injury prior to the 2019 season. This year, the league will watch “Stewie” return and if she can hit the heights of her MVP season, the sky’s the limit.

EXPECTATIONS

Everyone expects the Storm to pick back up where they left off in 2018 following the returns of Bird and Stewart and contend for a title. The roster remains mostly the same, and is incredibly well-rounded. Last season, Clark, Canada and Howard proved their defensive abilities, earning spots on the All-Defensive First Team and helping the Storm earn the fourth-best defensive rating in the league. Everyone stepped up for the Storm in 2019: Canada was an assist machine and Whitcomb and Clark made their names as three-point threats after shooting 34% and 48%, respectively from beyond the arc. Howard made it seem like there was nothing she couldn’t do and 6’6 Russell made her presence known around the rim after averaging 6.1 rebounds per game.