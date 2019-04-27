Getty Image

The WNBA had a major trade go down on Saturday when Connecticut Sun star Chiney Ogwumike was suddenly traded from the Sun to the Los Angeles Sparks in exchange for a 2020 first-round pick. With the move, Ogwumike will team up with her sister, former WNBA MVP Nneka Ogwumike.

You guys thought we were finished…? Welcome to LA @Chiney321 💜 💛 pic.twitter.com/EOaDmIAWuD — Nneka Ogwumike (@Nnemkadi30) April 27, 2019

While it’s a hugely beneficial trade for the Sparks, which now get to gear up for a run at the fourth championship in franchise history, it’s a tough blow for the Sun. At only 27, Ogwumike was a centerpiece to the franchise, leading the team to back-to-back berths in the postseason. They still bring back a number of major contributors from last season, such as Courtney Williams, Jasmine Thomas, Alyssa Thomas, and Jonquel Jones.

Of course, the question is raised on why the Sun would bother trading away such a key piece for a draft pick. According to WNBA insider Rachel Galligan, Connecticut was in a unique situation.

Connecticut’s hand was forced in this trade. The options were: 1) Walk away and focus on ESPN career or 2) Trade to LA- In which the Sun received the 2020 first round pick. — Rachel Galligan (@RachGall) April 27, 2019

It’s a savvy move by Ogwumike, because if she decided to hang them up and get into broadcasting full-time, she’s already shown that she’s one of the best on ESPN’s roster of analysts. But now, she’ll get to go take the floor alongside her sister in Los Angeles, which became the favorites to win this year’s WNBA title thanks to the move.