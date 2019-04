WNBA

The 2019 WNBA Draft takes place on Wednesday night, and although the league still doesn’t have a new president to welcome its players to the pros, the league did reveal new jerseys prior to the draft getting underway at 7 p.m.

The WNBA and Nike reveal team uniforms for the 2019 WNBA season pic.twitter.com/IeXDSrEXqA — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) April 10, 2019

Additionally, the league released its new logo Monday, but that won’t appear on any WNBA paraphernalia until 2020.