Would You Want to be LeBron James’ Intern For a Year?

This surfaced last week, but we’re seeing that a lot of the basketball world didn’t catch it, so here you go: LeBron James has been looking for interns.

The announcement was posted on James’ Facebook page with a link to his personal site, LeBronJames.com, leading to a pretty detailed job description. No coffee and lunch runs here (maybe):

LeBronJames.com has internship openings for students who have an interest in online content development and digital sports marketing. The program runs through the spring, summer, and fall semesters. Candidates must be available at least 10 hours a week. Responsibilities:

– Maintaining basketball and technology industry dossiers

– Researching trends and advancements in the technology & sports space

– Assisting the content development team with updating LeBronJames.com

– Communicating and interacting with LeBron fans around the world Basic Qualifications:

– Must currently attend college or a four year university.

– Access to a computer & phone

– Works well in a team setting and takes direction

– Strong communication skills and work ethic

– Has a strong urge to learn and improve

– Demonstrates a strong knowledge of basketball and technology trends

– Proficient with creating spreadsheets and detailed reports (Word/Excel)

– Familiarity with leading social media and blogging platforms (i.e. WordPress, Tumblr, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter)

– Proficient with Adobe Creative Suite (including Photoshop, InDesign) Desired Qualifications:

– Residing in Ohio, South Florida, or New York

– Basic knowledge of XHTML/CSS

– Experience in journalism, marketing, or communications

– Basic knowledge of photography or videography

– Spanish fluency How to Apply:

Apply by submitting your resume, cover letter, and a writing sample (500 word minimum) explaining why you are “The perfect person for the internship” to opportunities[at]lebronjames.com. Applicants granted interviews must provide documentation showing they are currently enrolled in school. All entries should be submitted as a Word document or rich text format (.rtf). Do not call, tweet or send us messages on Facebook! Deadline:

We will not consider any applicants after Tuesday, June 4th at 10am ET.

Here’s the full link. Some of the comments are priceless.

As you can see, the deadline just passed, but maybe you can still give it a shot. If any of our readers gets invited into the interview process, please let us know. We’d love to know how it goes…

Would you want to intern for LeBron?

