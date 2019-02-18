Getty Image

The story of the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney, one that will live on for as long as basketball exists, was Vince Carter dunking over France’s Frederic Weis, a man standing 7-foot-2. It remains one of the most absurd dunks to ever happen, and is a constant reminder of what an absolute athletic marvel Carter was in his prime. As mind-blowing as that throwdown was, it turns out the members of Team USA were trying their hardest to dunk on another 7-footer that summer.

In a sit down with Yahoo Sports, Kevin Garnett said the entire team put a bounty on dunking over Yao Ming.

“First of all, people didn’t know, we had a bounty out on Yao Ming,” Garnett said after being asked about Carter’s dunk on Weis. “The whole USA team had a bet. We had a million dollar bet on who was going to be the first person to dunk on Yao Ming. None of us did. We all tried to dunk on Yao, but he would block it or we would miss.”