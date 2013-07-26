You Can Now Own Shaq’s Former Mansion For Just $9.495 Million

After being traded from the Lakers to the Heat in 2004, Shaquille O’Neal sold his 9,752-square-foot Beverly Hills mansion to Japanese pop star, Kyosuke Himuro. In the ensuing 9 years, Himoru (legal name Osamu Teranishi) performed some superficial renovations to the estate, and now he’s put the former MVP’s mansion back on the market for a whooping $9.495 million. Check out some picks of Shaqfu’s former digs, and if you’ve got the money, maybe you can make an offer for his opulent former home.

