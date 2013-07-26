You Can Now Own Shaq’s Former Mansion For Just $9.495 Million

07.25.13 5 years ago
(photo. realtor.com)

(photo. realtor.com)

After being traded from the Lakers to the Heat in 2004, Shaquille O’Neal sold his 9,752-square-foot Beverly Hills mansion to Japanese pop star, Kyosuke Himuro. In the ensuing 9 years, Himoru (legal name Osamu Teranishi) performed some superficial renovations to the estate, and now he’s put the former MVP’s mansion back on the market for a whooping $9.495 million. Check out some picks of Shaqfu’s former digs, and if you’ve got the money, maybe you can make an offer for his opulent former home.

(photo. realtor.com)

(photo. realtor.com)

(photo. realtor.com)

(photo. realtor.com)

(photo. realtor.com)

(photo. realtor.com)

(photo. realtor.com)

(photo. realtor.com)

(photo. realtor.com)

(photo. realtor.com)

(photo. realtor.com)

(photo. realtor.com)

Check out some more rooms from Shaq’s former mansion.

