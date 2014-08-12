Young Hollywood Eastbay Jam Over Clipper Darrell Wins Drew Dunk Contest

The championship game between C.O.A. and Houdini’s All-Stars may have been the main attraction at the Drew League this past weekend, but its annual dunk contest featured an array of attention-stealing acrobatics that garnered some major buzz amongst the crowd on Sunday. Fresh off his win at the Nike 3on3 Slam Dunk Contest earlier in the weekend, Michael “Airdogg” Stewart joined Haneef Munir, a.k.a. Young Hollywood, Jonathan Clark, Chris Staples, and Steven Mallory in a showcase of gravity-defying and innovating jams at the 2014 Drew League Dunk Contest.

The dunks were on high gear as the degree of difficulty and the originality shown on the hardwood in Los Angeles was epic. Young Hollywood stole the show with his stellar display of athleticism, including dunking over three people and throwing down a massive off-the-wall alley-oop windmill.

However, it was Young Hollywood’s summer trend of dunking over a person standing on a chair that sealed his victory as the 2014 Drew League Dunk Contest winner. This time Munir recruited Clipper Darrell to be the volunteer to stand on the chair and hold the ball up in anticipation. Young Hollywood jumped over Clipper Darrell with ease before flushing it through between his legs to make the gym at Charles Drew Junior High School go crazy.

(video via Hoopmixtape)

