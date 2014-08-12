Young Hollywood Eastbay Jam Over Clipper Darrell Wins Drew Dunk Contest

#GIFs
08.12.14 4 years ago

The championship game between C.O.A. and Houdini’s All-Stars may have been the main attraction at the Drew League this past weekend, but its annual dunk contest featured an array of attention-stealing acrobatics that garnered some major buzz amongst the crowd on Sunday. Fresh off his win at the Nike 3on3 Slam Dunk Contest earlier in the weekend, Michael “Airdogg” Stewart joined Haneef Munir, a.k.a. Young Hollywood, Jonathan Clark, Chris Staples, and Steven Mallory in a showcase of gravity-defying and innovating jams at the 2014 Drew League Dunk Contest.

The dunks were on high gear as the degree of difficulty and the originality shown on the hardwood in Los Angeles was epic. Young Hollywood stole the show with his stellar display of athleticism, including dunking over three people and throwing down a massive off-the-wall alley-oop windmill.

However, it was Young Hollywood’s summer trend of dunking over a person standing on a chair that sealed his victory as the 2014 Drew League Dunk Contest winner. This time Munir recruited Clipper Darrell to be the volunteer to stand on the chair and hold the ball up in anticipation. Young Hollywood jumped over Clipper Darrell with ease before flushing it through between his legs to make the gym at Charles Drew Junior High School go crazy.

(video via Hoopmixtape)

What do you think?

Follow Elizabeth on Twitter at @gobibs.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#GIFs
TAGS2014 Drew LeagueChris StaplesClipper DarrellDrew LeaguegifsHaneef MunirJonathan ClarkPlaygroundThe Drew LeagueYoung Hollywood

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP