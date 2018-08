Z-Bo Leaves Grizzlies Game Early For The Birth Of Little Z-Bo

There’s a strong history in the NFL of playing on Sundays despite the impending birth of a child. Not so with Zach Randolph last night when the Pelicans came into town to upset the Grizzlies 99-84 at the FedEx Forum. Randolph can rest easy even after the disappointing loss; his healthy child was born without incident with Z-Bo arriving just in time.

The Grizzlies struggled even before Randolph left in the middle of the second quarter after fiancé Zaune went into labor. Jerryd Bayless sprained his knee and Mike Conley — the only Grizzlies starter to really produce (26 points on 10-of-26 shooting) — suffered an elbow to the face.

For the Pellies, Anthony Davis and Eric Gordon both struggled from the field, going 11-for-28 combined, but they got to the line and Tyreke Evans woke up from his season-long slumber with 16 points (7/12 from the field) in 30 minutes. The Pelicans are now 2-3 on the year. Besides Conley, Marc Gasol was the only other Grizzly Bear in double figures as they fall to 2-3 on the year as well.

But all that seems to be a small price to pay for widdle Z-Bo’s introduction to the world. It seems Randolph made it just in the nick of time.

BREAKING: Little Z-Bo has been born. Healthy as can be, I’m told. — Gary Parrish (@GaryParrishCBS) November 7, 2013

Zach and Faune welcomed a healthy baby boy, 7 lbs, 4 oz. ZBo made it just in time — Ronald Tillery (@CAGrizBeat) November 7, 2013

[h/t EOB; Commercial Appeal]

Congrats to the new papa bear.

