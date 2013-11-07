Z-Bo Leaves Grizzlies Game Early For The Birth Of Little Z-Bo

11.07.13 5 years ago

There’s a strong history in the NFL of playing on Sundays despite the impending birth of a child. Not so with Zach Randolph last night when the Pelicans came into town to upset the Grizzlies 99-84 at the FedEx Forum. Randolph can rest easy even after the disappointing loss; his healthy child was born without incident with Z-Bo arriving just in time.

The Grizzlies struggled even before Randolph left in the middle of the second quarter after fiancÃ© Zaune went into labor. Jerryd Bayless sprained his knee and Mike Conley â€” the only Grizzlies starter to really produce (26 points on 10-of-26 shooting) â€” suffered an elbow to the face.

For the Pellies, Anthony Davis and Eric Gordon both struggled from the field, going 11-for-28 combined, but they got to the line and Tyreke Evans woke up from his season-long slumber with 16 points (7/12 from the field) in 30 minutes. The Pelicans are now 2-3 on the year. Besides Conley, Marc Gasol was the only other Grizzly Bear in double figures as they fall to 2-3 on the year as well.

But all that seems to be a small price to pay for widdle Z-Bo’s introduction to the world. It seems Randolph made it just in the nick of time.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

[h/t EOB; Commercial Appeal]

Congrats to the new papa bear.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TAGSAntony DavisDimeMagMEMPHIS GRIZZLIESMIKE CONLEYNEW ORLEANS PELICANSTYREKE EVANSZACH RANDOLPH

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 18 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP