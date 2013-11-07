Z-Bo Leaves Grizzlies Game Early For The Birth Of Little Z-Bo

There’s a strong history in the NFL of playing on Sundays despite the impending birth of a child. Not so with Zach Randolph last night when the Pelicans came into town to upset the Grizzlies 99-84 at the FedEx Forum. Randolph can rest easy even after the disappointing loss; his healthy child was born without incident with Z-Bo arriving just in time.

The Grizzlies struggled even before Randolph left in the middle of the second quarter after fiancÃ© Zaune went into labor. Jerryd Bayless sprained his knee and Mike Conley â€” the only Grizzlies starter to really produce (26 points on 10-of-26 shooting) â€” suffered an elbow to the face.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

For the Pellies, Anthony Davis and Eric Gordon both struggled from the field, going 11-for-28 combined, but they got to the line and Tyreke Evans woke up from his season-long slumber with 16 points (7/12 from the field) in 30 minutes. The Pelicans are now 2-3 on the year. Besides Conley, Marc Gasol was the only other Grizzly Bear in double figures as they fall to 2-3 on the year as well.

But all that seems to be a small price to pay for widdle Z-Bo’s introduction to the world. It seems Randolph made it just in the nick of time.

BREAKING: Little Z-Bo has been born. Healthy as can be, I’m told. — Gary Parrish (@GaryParrishCBS) November 7, 2013

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Zach and Faune welcomed a healthy baby boy, 7 lbs, 4 oz. ZBo made it just in time — Ronald Tillery (@CAGrizBeat) November 7, 2013

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

[h/t EOB; Commercial Appeal]

Congrats to the new papa bear.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.