Zach LaVine Will Have Season-Ending Surgery On His Right Foot

For the past few months there has been considerable speculation about Zach LaVine’s future in Chicago, which at one point seemed a near lock to come to an end. However, trade rumors regarding LaVine have cooled, with there not being a clear market for the former All-Star guard that matches what the Bulls want in return for him.

Complicating matters has been LaVine’s health, as he’s played in only 25 games this year due to a foot injury, returning from an extended absence for a stretch in January before missing the last six games once again. Ultimately, LaVine, his camp, and the Bulls medical staff have decided it’s in his best interest to shut it down for the year and have surgery to fully correct the issue, as announced in a team release on Saturday.

After seeking additional medical opinions, in consultation with the Chicago Bulls training and medical staff, guard Zach LaVine and Klutch Sports Group have elected surgery on LaVine’s right foot as the next step in his recovery process. Surgery is anticipated the week of February 5. LaVine will be out 4-6 months. Updates will be provided as necessary.

Opting for surgery naturally brings an end to any trade speculation for this season, as LaVine has been in and out of the lineup as he’s dealt with the injury and now can focus on getting fully healthy for next year, as he is expected to be back to full strength by August. For the Bulls, they’ll continue to lean on Coby White in his breakout year to provide the scoring punch in the backcourt that is lost with LaVine’s absence, and they will spend the second half of the year looking to evaluate exactly what they have and what direction they want to go this offseason.