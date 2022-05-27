On the heel of a surprising run to the Western Conference Finals, reports are already swirling about how the Dallas Mavericks may look to take the next step in their title hopes. With changes potentially coming for the Utah Jazz after another early playoff exit, there’s speculation about Rudy Gobert’s future. Dallas, given its limited big man depth, appears a logical suitor.

However, according to Marc Stein, the Mavericks could have their sights set on a different type of All-Star in Zach LaVine, who will be a free agent this summer.

“Sources nonetheless maintain that one option already being weighed by team brass is the prospect of joining the sign-and-trade bidding for the Chicago Bulls’ Zach LaVine,” Stein wrote in his latest newsletter. He went onto address another rumor we often hear regarding Dallas this offseason, saying that “Despite long-running speculation that the Mavericks hope to trade for Rudy Gobert, I’m told that an all-out pursuit of Utah’s All-Star center and defensive anchor is unlikely.

“As much as (Mavericks owner Mark) Cuban and GM Nico Harrison have openly acknowledged a pressing need to bolster their rim protection and rebounding, Dallas sees LaVine as the sort of player who could fill other crucial needs with his ability to both play off Dončić as a long-range shooter and likewise collapse defenses by slashing to the basket to score.”

Either option would greatly enhance this Dallas team. LaVine’s on- and off-ball duality offensively would fit exceptionally well alongside Doncic. Jalen Brunson and Spencer Dinwiddie thrived as secondary creators this season, but LaVine, a two-time All-Star, is a substantial upgrade.

Gobert, meanwhile, would provide valuable rim protection defensively and his lob threat is a welcomed pick-and-roll complement for Doncic. How, if at all, the Mavericks maneuver landing one of these All-Stars will be fascinating in what surely seems like a busy offseason ahead for them.